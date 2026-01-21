India has withdrawn the families of its diplomats from Bangladesh, citing growing security concerns and political instability. This precautionary measure designates Bangladesh a “non-family” posting for Indian personnel.

India has taken the precautionary step of withdrawing the families and dependents of its diplomats posted in Bangladesh, citing growing security concerns and political instability in the neighbouring country. Official sources confirmed that dependents of Indian officials serving at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and four assistant high commissions in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet have been advised to return to India amid an increasingly volatile environment.

The decision is a precautionary measure prompted by what New Delhi describes as a deteriorating security situation in Bangladesh, especially in the run-up to the parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12, 2026. While the move affects only the families of diplomatic personnel, the Indian missions themselves will continue to operate at full strength, with all diplomatic staff remaining in place to manage ongoing bilateral relations.

Officials explained that Bangladesh has been designated a “non-family” diplomatic posting for Indian personnel — a status that reflects serious concerns about safety for dependents, although it stops short of the most extreme security classifications seen in conflict zones. This measure has been described as one of the more stringent security responses available under diplomatic norms.

The withdrawal comes against a backdrop of strained India-Bangladesh ties, which have seen tension rise in recent months. India has publicly raised concerns about attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, particularly targeting Hindus, and has criticised the interim government’s handling of law and order issues. Dhaka has responded by dismissing some of New Delhi’s allegations.

Security experts note that the escalation of violent protests, extremist activities and political uncertainty linked to the upcoming elections have contributed to New Delhi’s assessment of risk to diplomatic families. In particular, incidents of vandalism and protests around diplomatic missions in both countries have underscored the fragility of the situation.

Despite the advisory for dependents to leave, the Indian government emphasises that diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh remains active and ongoing. Officials will continue to monitor the security environment closely and adjust policy as needed, while also engaging with Bangladeshi authorities to protect the safety of all Indian personnel.

This move reflects a broader regional concern about stability in Bangladesh and underscores the challenges facing diplomatic missions in times of domestic unrest and political transition.