Bangladesh has intensified security with army deployment ahead of its general election campaign starting Jan 22. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has firmly committed to holding the polls on Feb 12, while on-arrival visas have been suspended.

In Bangladesh, the upcoming parliamentary general election and public voting campaign is set to start on January 22, an official statement said. Before this campaign begins, security measures have been intensified across Bangladesh, and the army has set up security checkpoints in various locations. Additionally, the police are on special alert, heightened security measures have been implemented in border areas, and on-arrival visas to Bangladesh have been suspended.

Chief Adviser Affirms February 12 Election Date

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reaffirmed his government's commitment to hold the general elections and the referendum as scheduled on February 12, a statement said on Wednesday. The Chief Adviser made the remarks when two former senior United States diplomats--Albert Gombis and Morse Tan, both of whom served during the Donald Trump administration--called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on late Tuesday night.

Yunus said there had been a flood of fake news and deliberately spread confusion surrounding the elections, but stressed that the Interim Government remained firm in its commitment to hold the polls on February 12 and to hand over power to a democratically elected government once the results are announced. "No matter who says what, elections will be held on February 12--not a day before, not a day after," the Chief Adviser said, adding that the vote would be free, fair and peaceful, and held in a festive atmosphere.

Visa on Arrival Suspended

Bangladesh suspended Visa on Arrival (VoA) from January 15 to February 15 ahead of general elections and referendum. Citizens of neighboring countries like Bhutan and Nepal used to receive on-arrival visa facilities from Bangladesh. However, the decision to suspend that arrangement has now been officially communicated to those countries' governments.

A senior official of the Bangladesh government has stated that from January 15 to February 15, Bangladesh will suspend the issuance of on-arrival visas for one month. This applies to all countries that normally receive on-arrival visa facilities from Bangladesh. (ANI)