Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is 'recovering well' after a cockpit attack on a flydubai flight. The Indian Ambassador to the UAE provided an update, while leaders from the UAE and Israel praised his heroism for saving lives.

Community Support and Recovery Update

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of support from the community, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal reaffirmed that injured pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is "recovering well and in good spirits" following his extraordinary bravery during a mid-air incident. The Ambassador's statement came in response to a special prayer gathering organised at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, where priests and devotees assembled to honour Captain Machchhar's heroic actions during the cockpit attack by his co-pilot on the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

In a message posted on social media, the BAPS Hindu Mandir shared, "Prayers for Captain Smit Machchhar. Swamis and devotees at the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi, came together in prayer for Captain Smit Machchhar, honouring his remarkable courage and bravery. Our prayers are with you, Captain Smit." https://x.com/AbuDhabiMandir/status/2106723152600715277

Acknowledging the temple's gesture and providing an update on the pilot's condition, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE responded, "Prayers continue to flow in for good health of Capt Smit. He is recovering well and in good spirits. Embassy remains in touch with the local authorities and the family and extending all possible assistance." https://x.com/d_mittal73/status/2106729462490689861?s=20

The Indian Embassy in the UAE continues to monitor Captain Machchhar’s recovery closely while coordinating with local authorities to ensure his well-being and offer all necessary support to his family.

Global Leaders Praise Pilot's Heroism

Earlier on Saturday, UAE Deputy Prime Minister Hamdan bin Mohammed met flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar in hospital and expressed "appreciation and praise" for his heroic actions. Calling the UAE a "nation of life", the Deputy Prime Minister expressed pride in Captain Machchhar being part of the "story of our nation."

Subsequently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who displayed extraordinary courage and helped save lives after being attacked by his Omani co-pilot aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv during the September 30 terrorist attack, and praised his courage and composure during the confrontation inside the cockpit.

Netanyahu Extends Special Invitation

During the conversation, Netanyahu invited Captain Machchhar and his "dear friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light a celebratory flame on Israel's next Independence Day, calling the Indian pilot "a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel" and "a hero of the entire world".

"I want to invite you and my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to light a celebratory flame on our next Independence Day. You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel, and you're a hero of the entire world. I wish you a very speedy and complete recovery," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during their telephonic conversation.

Pilot Recounts Terrifying Attack

Captain Machchhar, recounting what happened inside the cockpit, said the flight was proceeding normally when the co-pilot, who wanted to pray, suddenly attacked him. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, with the aircraft dropping approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted.

Describing his condition after the initial blows, Captain Machchhar said he attempted to stop the attacker, but his vision became severely blurred. "I did try to stop him, but because of his initial blows, my vision was almost like nothing. And I was completely blurred out. And at that point, the next feeling that I had was that the aircraft was sharply going down," Captain Machchhar said.

"My memory is still in bits and pieces right now, but this is what I remember out of that time," he added.

Netanyahu said he had heard from Israeli passengers about what transpired during the incident and praised the pilot and those who assisted him. The Israeli Prime Minister also conveyed his regards to Captain Machchhar's wife and wished the pilot a speedy recovery.

The security incident occurred on September 30 aboard the Flydubai flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The Omani co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, attempted to carry out a "terrorist attack” as he stabbed Captain Machchhar inside the cockpit in an attempt to bring down the aircraft. Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Machchhar resisted the attacker and managed to unlatch the cockpit entry.

Captain Machchhar is now being hailed as a hero for his actions during the incident, while Netanyahu's invitation for the Indian pilot and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light a celebratory flame on Israel's next Independence Day adds further recognition to the brave deed by the Indian pilot. (ANI)