EAM S Jaishankar highlighted India's growing global footprint, strategic autonomy, and diaspora welfare to young diplomats. He also spoke on emerging and middle power cooperation, advocating for a multipolar world and reformed multilateralism.

Jaishankar Interacts with Young Diplomats

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's growing global footprint, strategic autonomy, diaspora welfare and the evolving India-Africa partnership while interacting with young diplomats participating in the Raisina Forum for Future of Diplomacy 2026. In a post on X on Sunday, Jaishankar said he interacted with the young diplomats and discussed several issues, including India's growing trade, development and HADR partnerships, the rise of a global workforce, mobility of skilled professionals and the responsibilities involved in ensuring diaspora welfare.

"Delighted to interact with the young diplomats participating in the Raisina Forum for Future of Diplomacy 2026. Discussed among other things: India’s growing global footprint characterised by our growing trade, development and HADR partnerships," EAM said in a post on X.

He further highlighted the changing nature of the global workforce and the need to address the welfare of Indians working abroad, and also underlined the importance of strategic autonomy for countries in dealing with the current international environment. "The rise of a global workforce and greater mobility of skilled professionals. And the growing responsibilities for ensuring diaspora welfare, including of seafarers. The imperative of strategic autonomy for countries to deal with the contemporary global landscape," the post added.

Evolving India-Africa Partnership

On India's engagement with Africa, the External Affairs Minister highlighted the changing nature of the partnership, including greater transfer of technology, capabilities and experience. "The emerging nature of India - Africa partnership characterised by greater technology, capabilities and experiential transfer," Jaishankar said, highlighting India's efforts towards promoting peace and its advocacy of dialogue and diplomacy.

Challenges in the Social Media Era

The EAM also pointed to the challenges faced by countries in conducting foreign policy in the era of social media. "Challenges of conducting foreign policy in the social media era," he said.

Cooperation Among Emerging and Middle Powers

Earlier, Jaishankar also addressed the issue of cooperation among emerging and middle powers, stressing the changing global landscape and the growing relevance of such partnerships.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he spoke at the MLM New Delhi on emerging and middle power (EMP) cooperation and thanked Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger. "A pleasure to speak at the #MLMNewDelhi today on emerging and middle power (EMP) cooperation. Thank Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference," Jaishankar said.

He said emerging and middle powers from both the Global South and Global North share a common objective of becoming more relevant in the international system and also pointed to the factors shaping the debate around emerging and middle powers, including changes in the role of the US, China's rise, sharper competition and greater interdependence. "EMPs are from Global South & Global North, united in their goal of being more relevant. They are conscious of what they bring to the table. The changing landscape which drives the EMP debate is of a repositioning US, rise of China, shaper competition and greater interdependence," EAM Jaishankar said on X.

He said the approach of emerging and middle powers involves reducing risks, diversifying partnerships and pursuing cooperation based on specific agendas. The EAM added that these developments were contributing to a more multipolar international order characterised by multi-alignment and smaller groupings. "EMPs’ approach is to de-risk & to diversify, and pursue agenda-based cooperation. The resulting outcome is of multipolarity, multi-alignment and small groups," it added.

Jaishankar further said emerging and middle powers could develop a broad-based agenda that would contribute to reforming the multilateral system. "EMPs can develop a broad-based agenda that will contribute to reformed multilateralism," he said. (ANI)