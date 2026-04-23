US Pacific Air Forces Commander General Kevin B Schneider visited India, meeting IAF Chief AP Singh. The visit follows Singh's trip to the US, highlighting deepening defence cooperation, including discussions on the MQ-9B and IAF modernization.

US Pacific Air Forces Commander General Kevin B Schneider called on Air Chief Marshal AP Singh during his official visit to India as the two countries continue to deepen their defence ties. Sharing the details of his visit in a post on X, the Indian Air Force said that General Schneider also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and was also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. He also interacted with senior Indian Air Force leadership. "General Kevin B. Schneider, Commander PACAF & Air Component Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, called on Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, CAS, Indian Air Force, during his official visit to India. He laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour, and interacted with senior leadership of the Indian Air Force", the IAF said. https://x.com/IAF_MCC/status/2047202440299385208?s=20

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

IAF Chief's Reciprocal Visit to the US

His visit comes shortly after Air Chief Marshal Singh was hosted by US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach at the Pentagon on April 10. The two leaders met to discuss mutual aid and plans for a productive future for both countries.

As part of the visit, Air Chief Marshal Singh received a full honours arrival at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and attended office calls with Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Wilsbach at the Pentagon. During the office calls, Department of the Air Force senior leaders emphasised the priority the US places on its defence partnership with India, highlighting its central role in ensuring a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

US Pledges Support for IAF Modernisation

General Wilsbach praised India's leadership and participation in multilateral exercises with like-minded partners and stressed how continuing to prioritise and expand such cooperation is key to enhancing regional deterrence. He also welcomed India's procurement of MQ-9B Sky Guardian aircraft and emphasised the US Air Force commitment to ensuring the Indian Armed Forces can seamlessly and effectively employ the platform upon delivery. General Wilsbach underscored the US Air Force's readiness to further support Indian Air Force modernisation efforts, noting the mutual benefits of pursuing these goals through defence industrial collaboration.

IAF Chief Flies F-15EX Eagle II

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh also undertook a familiarisation flight in a Boeing F-15EX Eagle II fighter aircraft during his visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. ACM Singh flew alongside US Air Force Major Matthew Benson, a pilot with the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron. The sortie gave the Indian Air Chief a close look at one of the most advanced fighter platforms in the US inventory, which plays a key role in maintaining air superiority and supporting operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)