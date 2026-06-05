Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal arrived in India for a two-day visit, his first since PM Balendra Shah's government took office. He will meet EAM S Jaishankar to discuss trade, connectivity, and strengthening the special partnership.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal arrived in India on Friday for a two-day official visit. Khanal is scheduled to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday and will depart on Sunday.

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Announcing his arrival, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, "Warm welcome to Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal of Nepal for his first official visit to India. Continuing with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges, the visit will help further strengthen the special partnership between India and Nepal." Warm welcome to Foreign Minister @shisir of Nepal for his first official visit to India. Continuing with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges, the visit will help further strengthen the special partnership between India and Nepal. pic.twitter.com/lxQvJBJBJn — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 5, 2026

MEA on Agenda: Trade, Connectivity and Border Issues

Earlier in the day, during his weekly press briefing, Jaiswal was asked if Khanal's agenda included connectivity, trade, and border infrastructure. "The Nepali Foreign Minister has just arrived and will be meeting our External Affairs Minister. We have an expansive agenda with Nepal, ranging from development cooperation and people-to-people ties to trade and investment. We are keen to further strengthen this multifaceted partnership" the MEA spokesperson said.

Jaiswal was also asked if the Foreign Minister would address the recent comments by Nepal's Prime Minister alleging that India has occupied some of their territory. Jaiswal said, "The meeting will cover all relevant bilateral issues. Regarding border matters, we have already clarified our position and have a bilateral mechanism in place to discuss and resolve such issues. We will provide updates on any high-level visits at the appropriate time."

First High-Level Visit from New Nepal Government

The visit by Khanal marks the highest-level official engagement from the government of Prime Minister Balendra Shah since it assumed office in March this year. Khanal's visit comes following an invitation by Jaishankar.

"During the visit, Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr Khanal will hold a formal meeting with Minister of External Affairs of India Dr Jaishankar in New Delhi. The two sides will discuss matters of mutual interest, with a view to enhancing cooperation across key areas including trade, investment, connectivity, energy and people-to-people ties," the Nepal Foreign Ministry release read.

Falling under a regular exchange of high-level diplomatic visits, this visit is positioned to further solidify the enduring, multifaceted, and ancient bilateral relations shared between Nepal and India.

The announcement also coincides with an ongoing parallel visit by the President of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party Rabi Lamichhane, who met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)