India and the United Arab Emirates on Monday announced a wide-ranging set of outcomes following the visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India, with key agreements covering investment in Gujarat's Dholera Special Investment Region, a Strategic Defence Partnership, long-term LNG supply, space cooperation, trade expansion and civil nuclear collaboration.

Investment in Gujarat's Dholera SIR

According to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, India and the UAE signed a Letter of Intent on investment cooperation between the Government of Gujarat and the UAE Ministry of Investment for the development of the Dholera Special Investment Region. The envisioned partnership includes the creation of strategic infrastructure, such as an international airport, a greenfield port, a smart urban township, railway connectivity, energy infrastructure, and aviation training and aircraft maintenance facilities.

Strategic Defence Partnership

Both sides also agreed to work towards establishing a Strategic Defence Partnership Framework Agreement, aimed at expanding defence cooperation in areas including defence industrial collaboration, advanced technologies, training and education, special operations, cyber security, counter-terrorism and interoperability.

Energy and Space Cooperation

Long-Term LNG Supply

In the energy sector, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and ADNOC Gas signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement for the supply of 0.5 million metric tonnes per annum of LNG over a 10-year period starting from 2028, strengthening long-term energy cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Joint Statement, the UAE President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the "Sales and Purchase Agreement", expressing "satisfaction with the strength of the bilateral energy partnership and underscored the UAE's contribution to India's energy security."

Joint Space Initiative

The visit also saw the signing of a Letter of Intent between the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and the UAE Space Agency to pursue joint development of infrastructure to support the growth and commercialisation of the space industry.

In this context, both leaders "welcomed the understanding reached to collaborate on a joint initiative aimed at driving commercialisation of the sector through the advancement of space sciences and technologies".

"This initiative aims to produce an integrated space ecosystem with end-to-end infrastructure and a strong industrial base. It aims to enable India-UAE joint missions, expand global commercial services, create high-skilled employment and start-ups and strengthen bilateral investment through sustainable business models," the Joint Statement read.

Economic and Nuclear Cooperation

Doubling Bilateral Trade

On the economic front, India and the UAE agreed to double bilateral trade to over USD 200 billion by 2032, with a focus on linking MSMEs, promoting new markets and leveraging initiatives such as Bharat Mart, the Virtual Trade Corridor and Bharat-Africa Setu.

"Buoyed by the enthusiasm of the business communities on both sides, they decided to double bilateral trade to target USD 200 billion by 2032," the Joint Statement read.

Civil Nuclear Collaboration

The two sides also agreed to promote bilateral civil nuclear cooperation, building on opportunities created by India's SHANTI Act 2025. Cooperation will cover advanced nuclear technologies, including large reactors and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), as well as nuclear safety, operations and maintenance.

Expanding Digital and Cultural Footprint

Additional outcomes included plans to establish a supercomputing cluster in India through collaboration between the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and UAE-based G-42, facilitation of UAE companies such as First Abu Dhabi Bank and DP World setting up operations in GIFT City, exploration of Digital or Data Embassies, establishment of a 'House of India' in Abu Dhabi, enhanced food safety cooperation to boost agricultural exports, and promotion of youth exchanges between the two countries.

A Visit Underscoring Strong Bilateral Ties

The outcomes come following the official visit of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to India earlier today. Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the President of the UAE at the Delhi airport, underscoring the close ties between the two leaders and the strong bilateral relationship between India and the UAE.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, "Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. His visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship. Looking forward to our discussions."

PM Modi also shared pictures with the UAE President, including one showing both leaders inside a car. Another photograph showed the two leaders enveloped in a hug.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit is on the invitation of PM Modi and builds on the strong momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in September 2024, and the visit of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Crown Prince of Dubai in April 2025.

PM Modi, later, welcomed the UAE President and his family at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, during which the Prime Minister presented traditional Indian gifts to the visiting dignitaries.

PM Modi gifted the UAE President a Royal Carved Wooden Jhula (swing), a beautifully carved wooden swing from Gujarat that sits at the heart of many Gujarati family homes. It is hand-carved with detailed floral and traditional designs, showcasing skilled craftsmanship.

PM Modi also gifted the UAE President a Pashmina shawl in an ornate silver box. The shawl was placed in a decorative silver box made in Telangana. Together, they represent India's rich tradition of handloom and handicraft.

A Pashmina shawl, presented in an ornate silver box, was also gifted to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi. She was also gifted Kashmiri saffron, grown in the Kashmir Valley, in an ornate silver box.

This was Sheikh Mohamed's third official visit to India since assuming office as President of the United Arab Emirates, and his fifth visit to the country in the past decade, reflecting the frequency and intensity of high-level engagement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi. (ANI)