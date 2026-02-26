Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath experienced Japan's SCMAGLEV train, reaching 501 km/h. He hailed it as the future of mobility and praised its stability, signalling interest in adopting such modern rail innovations for India's development.

UP CM Experiences Japan's SCMAGLEV Train

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday experienced Japan's cutting-edge SCMAGLEV train technology, hailing it as the future of "clean, efficient, and precision mobility".

The Chief Minister, who is on an official visit to Japan, took a test ride on the famous SC Maglev at the Yamanashi Maglev Line. Developed by the Central Japan Railway Company, this advanced system uses superconducting magnets to lift and propel the train above the tracks. By eliminating friction, the technology allows for speeds exceeding 600 km/h, having previously set a world record of 603 km/h in 2015.

Sharing his first-hand experience in a post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted the extraordinary speed and stability of the system. "You can see that I was travelling at 501 km/h. Experienced Japan's advanced SCMAGLEV train in Yamanashi... the ride was smooth and remarkably stable even at extraordinary speed, reflecting Japan's commitment to innovation and long-term infrastructure excellence," he stated.

You can see that I was travelling at 501 km/h. Experienced Japan’s advanced SCMAGLEV train in Yamanashi, a next-generation high-speed system that reaches speeds of up to 500 km/h and represents the future of clean, efficient and precision mobility. The ride was smooth and… pic.twitter.com/Xbp8ftEwv8 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 26, 2026

The demonstration run underscored the train's silent movement and cutting-edge safety features, symbolising the growing technological cooperation between India and Japan. CM Adityanath noted that "when technology moves at this speed, the future feels closer than ever", signalling a keen interest in adopting such modern rail innovations for India's future transportation development.

Strengthening India-Japan Bilateral Ties

Beyond transit technology, the visit served to strengthen broader bilateral ties. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Japanese government and the Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture for their roles in advancing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. "I am very delighted that the Japanese government and the Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture are playing a significant role in strengthening the relationship between Japan and India," the UP CM said.

Collaboration on Clean Energy and Academic Excellence

This collaboration extends into the realm of clean energy and academic excellence. Referring to an initiative proposed during the Governor's previous visit to Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister highlighted a major programme to develop the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence.

He emphasised that the partnership would focus on green hydrogen technology to support India's energy goals, stating, "I am confident that this green hydrogen technology can play a major role in advancing Prime Minister Modi's mission to achieve Uttar Pradesh's energy self-sufficiency."

