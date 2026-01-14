Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Trinidad and Tobago's Speaker Jagdeo Singh on the sidelines of the 28th CSPOC. They discussed strengthening parliamentary cooperation, expanding the pharmaceutical partnership, and enhancing trade relations.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Jagdeo Singh, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Trinidad and Tobago, on the sidelines of the 28th CSPOC being hosted in the national capital. The two leaders discussed strengthening parliamentary cooperation and expanding the partnership in the pharmaceutical sector, including opening new markets.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

"Glad to interact with Mr. Jagdeo Singh, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Trinidad and Tobago, on the sidelines of the 28th CSPOC. Recalled the long-standing and historical connection between our two countries, including the visit of the Prime Minister of India and earlier high-level exchanges that have strengthened friendly ties over the years," Birla said in a post on X.

Enduring Cricketing and Cultural Bonds

Om Birla and the visiting leader on the enduring cricketing bond between the people of the two countries. "Besides strengthening parliamentary cooperation, our discussions covered expanding partnership in the pharmaceutical sector, including opening new markets and enhancing trade. We also reflected on the deep cultural connect and the enduring cricketing bond between our peoples. I will cherish the memento presented to me containing a cricket bat bearing a message from the iconic cricketer Brian Lara, along with his signed autobiography --symbolic of the unspoken synergy and goodwill that characterise India-Trinidad & Tobago relations," he said.

28th Commonwealth Speakers' Conference (CSPOC)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on January 15. The conference will be chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla. It will deliberate on a wide range of contemporary parliamentary issues, including the role of Speakers and Presiding Officers in maintaining strong democratic institutions, the use of Artificial Intelligence in parliamentary functioning, the impact of social media on Members of Parliament, innovative strategies to enhance public understanding of Parliament, and civic engagement beyond voting.

CSPOC is being hosted by the Parliament of India from January 14 to 16, and it will be the largest in terms of participation. (ANI)