Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India to replace military with ‘skilled technical personnel’ in Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu rejoices the exit

    In a significant development, India has agreed to replace military personnel with skilled technical experts in Maldives. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu led the India Out campaign. The recent development signals a change that could reshape the dynamics of the military presence in the region.

    India to replace military with 'skilled technical personnel' in Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu rejoices the exit avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 7:08 PM IST

    India and Maldives have conducted high-level meetings in New Delhi after Mohamed Muizzu's foreign military rhetoric. The Maldives government is desperate to offload the Indian military presence after Muizzu's election victory. The 45-year-old leader banked his whole election campaign on ‘India Out’ slogans.

    The Indian government has confirmed that the current military staff in Maldives will be replaced. This comes after Mohamed Muizzu's deadline of March 10. The first phase of Indian military personnel will exit the Indian Ocean archipelago by March 10 while the rest will exit by May.

    The Indian External Affairs Ministry has revealed that the outgoing personnel will be replaced by ‘skilled technical personnel’. However, the MEA didn't elaborate on what they mean by ‘skilled technical personnel’. The diplomatic relations between the two South Asian nations are set to move downwards.

    Maldives Foreign Ministry stated, “Both sides agreed that the Government of India will replace the military personnel in one of the three aviation platforms by 10 March 2024, and will complete replacing military personnel in the other two platforms by 10 May 2024.”

    The trend was supported by Indian citizens as well who on record have ditched Maldives as a prime holiday destination. The January data showcases that Indians replaced Maldives as their prime holiday with Sri Lanka. An increase was also witnessed in the Lakshadweep islands which rattled the now-suspended Maldivian government officials.

    The Maldives government has cunningly turned domestic attention towards national security. However, bigger economic issues await the island nation as the IMF has warned Male of high debt risk after increased borrowing from China recently. It also called on the Mohamed Muizzu administration for urgent policy adjustment. Maldives with its China bonhomie could be heading to the Sri Lanka way.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 7:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chinese woman makes 120 crore weekly with jaw-dropping 3-second reviews; Unbelievable success stuns (WATCH) avv

    Chinese woman makes 120 crore weekly with jaw-dropping 3-second reviews; Unbelievable success stuns (WATCH)

    Xi Jinping urges China and Russia to defend sovereignty against external interference, indirect attack on West avv

    Xi Jinping urges China and Russia to defend sovereignty against external interference, indirect attack on West

    Mother's heartbreaking last conversation with daughter before Hamas kidnapping leaves family in distress avv

    Mother's heartbreaking last conversation with daughter before Hamas kidnapping leaves family in distress

    North Korea abruptly ends economic ties with South Korea, ignites regional tensions with unilateral move avv

    North Korea abruptly ends economic ties with South Korea, ignites regional tensions with unilateral move

    Anti Putin campaigner Boris Nadezhdin barred from Russia's presidential election

    Anti-Putin campaigner Boris Nadezhdin barred from Russia's presidential election

    Recent Stories

    Valentine's Day 2024: 'Tum Hi Ho' to 'Tum Mile', 5 romantic songs to dedicate your partner RKK EAI

    Valentine's Day 2024: 'Tum Hi Ho' to 'Tum Mile', 5 romantic songs to dedicate your partner

    ISRO to launch INSAT-3DS spacecraft on February 17; Know timing, mission details AJR

    ISRO to launch INSAT-3DS spacecraft on February 17; Know timing, mission details

    White Paper Decoded: How IMF, World Bank perceptions about India changed after Modi govt took over

    White Paper Decoded: How IMF, World Bank perceptions about India changed after Modi govt took over

    cricket Happy Birthday Glenn McGrath: Top 7 quotes by the cricket legend osf

    Happy Birthday Glenn McGrath: Top 7 quotes by the cricket legend

    Chinese woman makes 120 crore weekly with jaw-dropping 3-second reviews; Unbelievable success stuns (WATCH) avv

    Chinese woman makes 120 crore weekly with jaw-dropping 3-second reviews; Unbelievable success stuns (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon