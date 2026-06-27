Donald Trump thanked India after a road in Hyderabad was named 'Donald Trump Avenue' in his honour. The plaque was unveiled by US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to mark the 250th anniversary of US Independence.

Trump Thanks India for Honour

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) thanked India for honour bestowed upon him with the naming of Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India -- The first U.S. President to ever be honored in this way. Thank you!"

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'Donald Trump Avenue' Unveiled in Hyderabad

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday jointly unveiled a ceremonial plaque commemorating the renaming of the road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad as "Donald Trump Avenue" during a gala reception marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

The "Freedom 250" event, held to commemorate the milestone anniversary of the United States, brought together senior diplomats, government officials, and leaders from the business, aerospace, defence and technology sectors.

According to a statement issued on the occasion, the special designation by the Government of Telangana honours the United States and reflects Hyderabad's growing role in strengthening US-India engagement. Ambassador Gor and Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka presided over the event, which also highlighted the expanding strategic and economic partnership between India and the United States.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams also participated in the celebrations.

Hyderabad's Key Role in US-India Partnership

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Gor praised Hyderabad's growing importance in the bilateral relationship and underscored the region's contribution to strategic cooperation. "Nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of our partnership more evident than in Hyderabad. From HITEC City to aerospace and defence, this region represents progress that is defining our bilateral momentum," Gor said.

Referring to economic cooperation between the two countries, he added, "With our interim trade agreement and Mission India on track to bring over USD 20 billion of new investment to the United States, we are proving that America First does not mean America alone." (ANI)