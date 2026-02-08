India is set to become the country with the second-highest number of Parkinson's cases, with experts at a Kerala symposium highlighting a concerning surge in young-onset diagnoses in Southeast Asia, posing significant future challenges.

India is expected to see a significant surge in Parkinson's disease cases, potentially becoming the country with the second-highest number of patients globally. Experts at the 6th International Annual Symposium-2026 in Kerala highlighted the growing concern, especially among younger individuals in Southeast Asia. The warning was issued during the international symposium organised by the King's Parkinson's Research Alliance India (PRAI), which brought together global researchers, clinicians, and policymakers to discuss emerging challenges and innovations in Parkinson's care.

Highlighting the symposium's significance for the state and the country, King's College Hospital London CEO Kimberley Pierce underscored Kerala's proactive role in addressing neurological disorders. She said, "The symposium is actually a landmark for Kerala. I met MoS Health Minister Veena George last year in Dubai at a Parkinson's event. She was highly ambitious and had a strong vision to host this conference here in less than a year. She understands the fact that Kerala is going to be facing a problem with Parkinson's. In the next five years, India will become the second country in the world with the highest number of Parkinson's cases. We want to conduct joint research based in India, with publications from India for the Indian population. The issue is young-onset Parkinson's here in Southeast Asia. So that is a known issue."

Alarming Rise in Young-Onset Cases

Experts at the symposium noted that Parkinson's disease, traditionally associated with older populations, is increasingly being diagnosed among younger individuals in Southeast Asia, including India. This trend poses unique social, economic, and healthcare challenges, particularly for patients in their most productive years. With a prevalence rate of 15-43 per 100,000, India is experiencing a surge, with cases projected to increase significantly by 2030. A significant portion (40-45%) of Indian cases are early-onset, occurring between ages 22 and 49, with an average onset age of roughly 51 years.

Focus on Affordable Treatment and New Therapies

Speakers emphasised the need for region-specific research, early diagnosis and affordable treatment options tailored to the Indian population. The symposium also focused on emerging therapies and technological innovations that could transform Parkinson's treatment in the coming years. Movement Disorders, Dystonia, and Parkinson's Specialist Vinod Mehta highlighted the importance of empowering not just doctors, but also patients and caregivers with information and access to advanced care. He said, "We are here today to outline and empower doctors, patients and caretakers that we have plenty of treatment options and novel therapies. Now, in collaboration with PRAI, King's College Hospital London is bringing new technologies to market as a patch. It's currently under research. I wish we could deliver this to the people of India at an affordable cost. Patients have been buying it for Rupees one lakh a month. If we can manufacture it in India, then we can give it for Rs 1,000 a month so that millions of Parkinson's patients can benefit."

Causes and Public Health Response

The rise is linked to increased industrialisation, air pollution, and changing lifestyles. Additionally, in North India, factors like male gender, genetic history, and head injuries are associated with a higher prevalence. As the second most common neurodegenerative disorder in adults over 60, the rising burden of Parkinson's requires enhanced public health policies, including improved access to treatments like dopamine replacement and Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS).

Path Forward: Research, Collaboration, and Policy

While most cases are idiopathic, Indian populations present a unique genetic landscape for research, including studies of the p.Leu444Pro mutation, which is linked to earlier onset. Participants stressed that local manufacturing, international collaboration and supportive public health policies could dramatically reduce treatment costs and expand access to care. The event also served as a platform to discuss long-term strategies, including training healthcare professionals, strengthening research infrastructure, and increasing public awareness. (ANI)