India's MEA has called attacks on Gulf energy and civilian infrastructure "deeply disturbing" and unacceptable. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such attacks must cease and noted the impact on LNG supplies and global energy security.

India Condemns Attacks on Energy Infrastructure

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday termed recent attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf region amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia as "deeply disturbing" and called for an immediate cessation of such actions.

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Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's consistent position against targeting civilian and energy infrastructure in conflict zones. "Right from the very beginning, we have called for avoiding targeting of civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure across the region. Recent attacks against energy installations in different locations are therefore deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world. Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease," he said.

Concerns Over LNG Supply Disruption

Jaiswal also highlighted concerns over the impact of the ongoing conflict on liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, particularly due to disruptions in key shipping routes. "With the latest attacks, the LNG supply is going to be impacted. It has been impacted because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. But we are in discussion with several countries and in touch with all stakeholders to ensure that we can secure our energy needs and enable unimpeded transit for our cargo," he added.

Attacks on Qatari LNG Facilities

Earlier, Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City was hit by ballistic missiles from Iran, resulting in extensive damage, as per the country's Ministry of Defence. The attack is the second at the largest liquefaction facility in the world.

According to QatarEnergy, several of its LNG facilities were also subject to Iranian missile attacks after the attack on Ras Laffan. "In addition to the previous attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday that resulted in extensive damage to the Pearl GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) facility, QatarEnergy confirms that in the early hours of Thursday, several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities were the subject of missile attacks, causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting damage with no reported casualties," it stated.

This strike comes in retaliation from Iran after Israel struck the Islamic Republic's South Pars Gas field. The attack on Iran's Gas field and Qatar's LNG facilities has sent energy prices up further, with little sign of any resolution to the conflict soon. (ANI)