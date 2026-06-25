India and the EU held the 12th Human Rights Dialogue in New Delhi, engaging in 'meaningful, free and frank discussions'. They covered a wide range of topics including civil, political, and cultural rights, and reiterated their shared commitments.

India and the European Union held the 12th India-European Union (EU) Human Rights Dialogue in New Delhi on Wednesday. In an official statement, the MEA said that the two sides welcomed the meaningful, free and frank discussions under the framework of the Dialogue and concurred on the value of its regularity.

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They outlined their approaches, achievements, and challenges in their respective journeys towards the shared goal of the advancement of all human rights. They exchanged views on related developments in the EU and in India, as well as at the regional and international levels since the last dialogue in January 2025. The Dialogue was co-chaired by Piyush Srivastava, Additional Secretary (Europe West) and Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India.

Shared Commitments and Values

The statement noted how the two sides recalled the historic 16th India-EU Summit in January 2026 held in New Delhi, wherein the leaders had underlined their commitment to raise the India-EU Strategic Partnership "to a higher level based on shared values and principles including democracy, human rights, pluralism, rule of law, and the rules based international order with the UN at its core", as mentioned in the Summit's Joint Statement.

"In an era of growing global challenges, during the Dialogue, India and the EU reiterated their commitment to the promotion and protection of all human rights. As major democracies, open market economies, diverse societies, and together home to nearly one fourth of the world population, India and the EU emphasised the universality, indivisibility and interrelatedness of all human rights," the statement said.

Key Areas of Discussion

It mentioned how India and the EU exchanged views and discussed the challenges faced by each other on civil and political rights; social, economic, and cultural rights; elimination of discrimination in all its manifestations; the rights of migrants; freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression and opinion both online and offline; gender, LGBTQI+ and child rights. They reiterated their commitment to develop trustworthy, sustainable, human-centric AI as conveyed during the AI Impact Summit 2026 hosted by India. They also discussed their shared interest in increased cooperation on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. The two sides updated each other on their implementation of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in these areas.

Cooperation on Rights Mechanisms and Key Stances

"India and the EU recognised the importance of strengthening and cooperating with national and international human rights institutions and mechanisms for the protection and promotion of human rights. They both concurred on the importance of safeguarding the freedom, independence and diversity of civil society actors and organisations and other relevant stakeholders such as journalists, and respecting freedom of association and peaceful assembly. The EU reiterated its opposition to capital punishment in all cases and without exception. India reiterated its stand on recognition of the Right to Development as a distinct, universal, inalienable and fundamental human right," the statement added.

Future Engagement and Next Steps

It further noted that the two sides reiterated their commitment to "continue to engage on human rights in a bilateral and multilateral context, including through the regular India-EU human rights dialogue and on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)", as outlined in the Joint India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda. They exchanged on concrete avenues for consultation and cooperation at the multilateral level. Both sides looked forward to continuing the constructive dialogue at the next Human Rights Dialogue in 2027, it added. (ANI)