PM Modi and Slovak PM Robert Fico agreed to enhance cooperation in defence, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, and connectivity. The leaders welcomed a new Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation to foster joint development and production.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Slovak PM Robert Fico agreed to strengthen cooperation in defence, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection and connectivity, identifying these areas as key pillars of the growing bilateral partnership, according to the Joint Statement issued on Monday.

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Defence and Security Cooperation

The two leaders underscored the importance of strengthening defence and security cooperation and agreed to encourage regular consultations and exchanges between their respective defence authorities.

They agreed to explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration in defence technologies, capacity building, research and development, and defence industrial cooperation.

In this context, the leaders welcomed the signing of the Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation, saying it would foster mutually beneficial partnerships in the defence sector.

Cybersecurity and Post-Quantum Security

On cybersecurity, the leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in the protection of critical information infrastructure and in preventing and countering cybercrime, while promoting an open, secure, accessible, stable, interoperable, resilient and peaceful digital space.

Recognising emerging technological challenges, PM Modi and PM Fico expressed their commitment to supporting each other in safeguarding information technology systems against emerging quantum threats to cryptography, including through preparedness for post-quantum security transitions.

They noted that such cooperation would be further facilitated by the Memorandum of Cooperation signed in the field of critical infrastructure protection and post-quantum cryptography.

Connectivity as a Strategic Pillar

The leaders also highlighted connectivity as a strategic pillar of bilateral ties.

They underscored the importance of promoting joint ventures, technology transfer, innovation and skills development in the automotive and railway sectors to enhance competitiveness and generate new employment opportunities.

The two sides noted the potential of Slovakia's position as a Central European transport hub and India's large-scale manufacturing capabilities to boost trade, investment and connectivity.

They also encouraged exploring direct air connectivity between India and Slovakia to facilitate growing economic, business and people-to-people exchanges.

Leaders Hail Defence Pact as 'Testament to Mutual Trust'

India and Slovakia on Monday signed a Letter of Intent on defence cooperation aimed at boosting joint development, joint production, and collaboration between the defence industries of the two countries, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral strategic ties.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his joint press statement with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava.

Highlighting the growing strategic partnership between the two nations, PM Modi said that the cooperation in defence was a "testament" to a high level of mutual confidence and common strategic vision.

"Our defence cooperation is a testament to our deep mutual trust and strategic convergence. I am pleased that we have signed a Letter of Intent in this important sector today. This will give new momentum to joint development, joint production, and cooperation between defence industries," the Prime Minister said.

Fico, during his remarks, also expressed his interest in collaboration in the field of defence.

"I am also interested in cooperation in the field of the defence industry," the Slovak PM said.

PM Modi's visit to Slovakia is the first by an Indian Prime Minister since the country's independence in 1993. (ANI)