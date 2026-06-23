PM Narendra Modi met BRICS NSAs in New Delhi, stressing the group's role in tackling security challenges like terrorism and cybersecurity. The meeting, chaired by NSA Ajit Doval, focused on boosting cooperation amid global uncertainty.

PM Modi Addresses BRICS Security Officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met NSAs and senior security officials from BRICS nations on Tuesday, highlighting the group's rising role in tackling today's global security challenges. The meeting came after the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting in New Delhi, chaired by NSA Ajit Doval.

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Against a backdrop of "increasing geopolitical uncertainty," talks focused on non-traditional threats like terrorism, cybersecurity, and risks from emerging technologies. During the interaction, PM Modi said BRICS is a key platform for strengthening security cooperation in a time of rapid global change. He called on member nations -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE -- to boost collaboration and tackle shared vulnerabilities.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to its chairmanship agenda, which focuses on "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." "Pleased to meet National Security Advisors and senior security officials of BRICS countries. In a changing global landscape, BRICS has a vital role in deepening security cooperation and addressing shared challenges, from terrorism and cybersecurity to emerging technologies. India's Chairmanship will seek to advance practical cooperation, support the priorities of the Global South and contribute to a safer, more secure and inclusive world."

Pleased to meet National Security Advisors and senior security officials of BRICS countries. In a changing global landscape, BRICS has a vital role in deepening security cooperation and addressing shared challenges, from terrorism and cyber security to emerging technologies.… pic.twitter.com/ezPEASimJp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2026

16th BRICS NSA Meeting in New Delhi

India hosted the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting here in the national capital, where on Tuesday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval hailed the BRICS group as a "very special coalition", expressing elation over its growth, and stating that the member and partner economies have "got a very special role to play in this world."

Key Dignitaries and Bilateral Talks

Dignitaries participating in the meeting included Brazil Secretary of Multilateral Political Affairs Carlos Marcio Bicalho Cozendey, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Minister in the Presidency of South Africa Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Secretary-General of the UAE Supreme Council for National Security Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi.

Other senior leaders present included Head of Egypt's State Information Service Alaa Youssef, Iran's Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ghadir Nezamipour, Deputy of Geo-Economy at the National Resilience Council of Indonesia Yayat Ruyat, and Executive Director of Analysis at the National Intelligence and Security Service of Ethiopia Million Lema Tadesse.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held key bilateral meetings with several partner countries on the sidelines of the BRICS NSA Meet.

India's Chairship and BRICS' Evolving Agenda

India's BRICS Chairship in 2026 is its fourth, having previously held the position in 2012, 2016 and 2021. The Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit.

BRICS currently brings together eleven major emerging economies: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. The grouping serves as a platform for consultation and cooperation on issues of global and regional significance, as well as on global political and economic governance.

The BRICS 2026 website highlights how the grouping's agenda has expanded significantly from its original focus on economic issues to three core pillars -- political and security cooperation, economic and financial cooperation, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. It further notes that BRICS cooperation now covers a wide range of issues, including counter-terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, international financial architecture, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, trade, and WTO-related matters. (ANI)