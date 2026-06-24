Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, spoke with PM Modi and conveyed condolences over the death of 12 Indian nationals in a tragic blast at an LNG facility in Ras Laffan. Both leaders affirmed their support for the affected families.

PM Modi, Qatar Amir Discuss Tragedy

Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Tuesday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed his condolences over the death of 12 Indian nationals in the tragic blast at an LNG facility at the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar.

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Prime Minister Modi shared details of the conversation in a post on X, expressing gratitude to the Qatari leader for reaching out and offering condolences following the incident. During the conversation, the two leaders expressed their sympathies to the bereaved families and underscored the importance of ensuring the safety and welfare of citizens living and working in Qatar. PM Modi noted that India and Qatar stand united in supporting the affected families and reaffirmed the strong bilateral partnership between the two countries.

"I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar. We both share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the post read. "India and Qatar remain steadfast in their commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens and stand in solidarity with each other," it added.

Indian Embassy Confirms Casualties

Earlier on Monday, the Embassy of India in Doha said that 12 Indian nationals had passed away in the Ras Laffan incident in Qatar on Sunday night. Citing Qatari authorities, the Embassy said that the injured are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.

"Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls," the Embassy said in a post on X. "Qatari authorities have also confirmed that all those who got injured in the incident are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment," it added.

QatarEnergy Details Incident, Launches Probe

In an updated statement on Monday, QatarEnergy confirmed that 13 people lost their lives in the explosion and subsequent fire, while 66 others are undergoing medical treatment. The company said none of the injured is in a life-threatening condition.

Expressing condolences to the families of the victims, QatarEnergy said the deceased were Indian and Pakistani nationals, while those injured included citizens of Qatar, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria and Nepal. "QatarEnergy extends its heartfelt condolences to the families. friends, and colleagues of those who lost their lives, and prays for the swift recovery of those injured. Qatar Energy pledges its full support to those affected by this tragedy," the statement read. "The lives lost in this incident are of Indian and Pakistani nationalities, and those injured are of Qatari, Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Kenyan, Ghanaian, Tanzanian, Nigerian, and Nepalese nationalities," it added.

The company emphasised that the incident was an operational accident and "not sabotage or hostile in nature".

According to QatarEnergy, production at the Barzan gas facility had been completely halted since December 2025 due to urgent maintenance requirements and was restarted only two days before the incident.

QatarEnergy said its emergency response teams, along with Qatar's Civil Defence, swiftly contained and extinguished the fire. It added that work is underway to assess the damage to the Barzan facility and nearby infrastructure.

The company further stated that its LNG facilities, Ras Laffan Port, logistics operations and export capabilities remain unaffected by the explosion and fire. "QatarEnergy's LNG facilities, Ras Laffan Port, other logistics operations, and QatarEnergy's export capabilities remain unaffected as a result of this explosion and fire," it stated.

A full investigation into the cause of the explosion has been launched. (ANI)