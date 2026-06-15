India and Slovakia signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) on defence cooperation to enhance joint production and industry collaboration. PM Modi and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico also announced an MoU on labour migration to boost worker mobility.

'Testament to Mutual Trust'

India and Slovakia on Monday signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) on defence cooperation aimed at boosting joint development, joint production, and collaboration between the defence industries of the two countries, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral strategic ties. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his joint press statement with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava.

Highlighting the growing strategic partnership between the two nations, PM Modi said that the cooperation in defence was a "testament" to a high level of mutual confidence and common strategic vision. "Our defence cooperation is a testament to our deep mutual trust and strategic convergence. I am pleased that we have signed a Letter of Intent in this important sector today. This will give new momentum to joint development, joint production, and cooperation between defence industries," the Prime Minister said.

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Fico, during his remarks, also expressed his interest in collaboration in the field of defence. "I am also interested in a cooperation in the field of defence industry," the Slovak PM said.

The two leaders also discussed expanding cooperation in several sectors and reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy amid the current global challenges. "India and Slovakia are also moving forward in close coordination on the global stage. We agree that all disputes and tensions should be resolved peacefully," he stated.

Expanding Cooperation

In another key development, PM Modi announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on labour migration aimed at facilitating greater mobility for professionals and skilled workers between the two countries. "Today, we announced an MoU on labour migration to enhance the mobility of professionals and skilled workers between our two countries. We will also soon finalise an MoU on social security," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also extended an invitation to his Slovak counterpart to visit India. "On behalf of 140 crore Indians, I invite you to visit India, and I am delighted that you have publicly accepted this invitation," he added.

Ties Elevated to 'Comprehensive Partnership'

The discussions between the two leaders reflected the growing momentum in India-Slovakia relations, with both sides expressing a desire to deepen cooperation across defence, trade, workforce mobility, and international affairs.

The signing of the Letter of Intent on defence cooperation is expected to open new avenues for collaboration in defence manufacturing and technology, further strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Slovakia.

PM Modi, during his addresses, also announced the elevation of India-Slovakia relations to a "Comprehensive Partnership", while expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Fico, calling him an "experienced leader and a true friend of India". "I am pleased to have had the opportunity today to meet him and witness a historic moment in our relations. This visit marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia. I am delighted that on this historic occasion, we have decided to elevate our ties to a Comprehensive Partnership. This reflects our shared trust, common priorities, and a shared vision for the future," PM Modi said.

PM Modi Accorded Ceremonial Welcome

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome by his Slovak counterpart against the backdrop of the historic Bratislava Castle. PM Modi was warmly received by Prime Minister Fico ahead of the two leaders' discussions focused on expanding cooperation across a range of sectors and addressing shared priorities.

"Against the backdrop of the historic Bratislava Castle, Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi was warmly received by Prime Minister Robert Fico. PM was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Today's discussions are aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors and shared priorities," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a post on X. (ANI)