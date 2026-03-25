India dismissed Pakistan's support for sentenced separatist Aasiya Andrabi. The MEA slammed Islamabad for 'false narratives,' urging it to address its own human rights issues and stating it has 'no locus standi' on India's internal matters.

India on Wednesday dismissed Pakistan's recent remarks in support of Kashmiri separatist leader Aasiya Andrabi, who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment by a National Investigation Agency court in New Delhi. India slammed Pakistan, urging it to stop "false narratives" and address its own human rights issues.

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India Slams Pakistan's 'False Narratives'

In response to media queries regarding a statement made by Pakistan in support of the banned terrorist organisation, the MEA spokesperson asserted that Islamabad has "no locus standi" to comment on India's internal matters. "Instead of peddling lies and frivolous narratives, Pakistan should introspect on the grave and systematic human rights violations it continues to perpetrate", MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We categorically reject the statement issued by Pakistan in support of a banned terrorist organization and its members. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on matters internal to India or its judicial processes," Jaiswal said.

Andrabi is the alleged chief of the proscribed women's pro-separatist outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat. This group is allegedly part of the separatist organisation 'All Parties Hurriyat Conference' in the Kashmir valley, and the Government of India has declared it as a "banned terrorist organisation."

The MEA spokesperson noted that such provocative remarks from Islamabad were expected, given its history of providing a safe haven to extremist elements. He remarked that one is not surprised that a country, "which has long been sponsoring terrorism," has come up with such a statement "condoning violence and killing of innocent people."

India has repeatedly called on Pakistan to dismantle its terror infrastructure and end all support for cross-border activities, reiterating that judicial processes against terror-linked individuals are strictly internal to India.

NIA Court's Verdict and Sentencing

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in New Delhi on Tuesday awarded a life sentence to Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and a 30-year jail term to her two associates, Sofi Fehmida and Nahida Nasreen, in a terror case lodged by the NIA. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh awarded the sentence to three convicts for different offences proved against them.

Aasiya Andrabi's Sentence Details

Aasiya Andrabi is sentenced to life imprisonment for offence of Terror Conspiracy under section 18 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and criminal Conspiracy under section 120 B IPC each. She was sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence of Conspiracy for waging war against India under section 121 A IPC, she is also sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the offence of being members or associated with terror organisation under section 38 and for the offence of supporting a terror organisation under section 39 of UAPA each. Andrabi was further sentenced to 5-year imprisonment for the offence of promoting enmity between group of people under sections 153 A, for the offence of causing disharmony among the groups of people based on religion, caste etc. under section 153 B and for the offence of statements conducing to public mischief under section 505 IPC each.

A fine of Rs. 8 lakh is imposed on her as well.

Sentences for Associates

The court also sentenced Naheeda Nasrin and Sofi Fehmida to 30 year imprisonment for the offence under section 18 of UAPA and 120 B IPC, they are also sentenced for 10 year imprisonment for the offence of 38, 39 UAPA each, they are further sentenced for 4 year Imprisonment for the offences under section 153A, 153 B and 505 of IPC each, they are also sentenced to 10 year Imprisonment for the offence under section 121 A. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 7 lakh on each Convict.

The court had held them guilty on January 14, 2026, for the offences. Andrabi was arrested in 2018. NIA had invoked charges against her under sections relating to waging war against the State, promoting enmity between communities, and terror conspiracy under the UAPA. (ANI)