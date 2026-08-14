India has sent the first tranche of a 20-tonne relief package to Colombia to assist in its post-earthquake recovery. The aid includes medical supplies, shelter, and hygiene kits for the nation where the disaster left 265 people dead.

India has dispatched the first tranche of a 20-tonne consignment of relief supplies to Colombia to assist the nation in its ongoing post-earthquake recovery and relief operations after the disaster left 265 people dead and 3,494 injured.

India stands in solidarity with Colombia: S Jaishankar

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that the humanitarian assistance package includes essential medical equipment, medicines, temporary shelter materials, hygiene kits, and other critical supplies designed to meet urgent ground requirements following the disaster. Reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR), Jaishankar expressed solidarity with the South American nation as it navigates the aftermath of the severe quake.

"Dispatched the first tranche of the 20 MT relief supplies to Colombia to support ongoing post-earthquake recovery efforts. The assistance includes medicines & medical equipment, temporary shelter & hygiene support, and other essential items needed in the aftermath of the disaster. India stands in solidarity with the people of Colombia during these difficult times," the External Affairs Minister posted on X.

Dispatched the first tranche of the 20 MT relief supplies to Colombia to support ongoing post-earthquake recovery efforts. The assistance includes medicines & medical equipment, temporary shelter & hygiene support, and other essential items needed in the aftermath of the… pic.twitter.com/G6eI5qGEf4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 14, 2026

The swift delivery of aid underscores India's continuing role as a first responder in global crisis situations and highlights growing diplomatic and humanitarian ties between New Delhi and Bogota.

Colombia declares 'economic emergency'

Earlier, Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella on Wednesday (local time) invoked an "economic emergency" to enable exceptional measures for earthquake relief and reconstruction.

Addressing the media, De La Espriella described the situation as a tragedy of "great dimensions", noting that the government was preparing measures to support affected families and businesses while accelerating reconstruction. He said the government would provide support, including payment of public services, rental subsidies, tax relief and economic assistance for vulnerable families and small merchants.

"It is undoubtedly a tragedy of great dimensions, but it is precisely in these moments when we must unite under the flag of Colombia," the President said." Taking into account the severity of the circumstances, a tragedy like this forces us to take exceptional measures. This crisis hits us at a difficult time, in the midst of the most complex fiscal crisis in our republican history, with a high level of debt and limited resources. We are structuring measures such as the government paying for public services, rental subsidies, tax relief, and economic support for the most vulnerable families and small merchants. I have decided to invoke the economic emergency provided for in our Constitution," he added.

De La Espriella said that 25,872 families, or 53,816 people, had been affected by the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the country early on Monday .He stated that the number of missing people had risen to 496, adding that locating those missing remained the government's main priority.