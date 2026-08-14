Governors from US states like South Dakota, Montana, and Alaska extended greetings on India's 80th Independence Day. They praised the Indian-American community's contributions and emphasized the strengthening friendship between the two nations.

Governors from several US states have extended their warm greetings to the people of India on the occasion of the country's 80th Independence Day, highlighting the growing friendship between India and the United States and acknowledging the contributions of Indian and Indian-American communities across America.

Governors Larry Rhoden of South Dakota, Greg Gianforte of Montana and Mike Dunleavy of Alaska conveyed their messages through videos shared by the Consulate General of India in Seattle, with each highlighting the enduring bonds between India and their respective states.

The messages came as India prepares to mark its 80th Independence Day, with the US governors reflecting on India's journey, the contributions of its diaspora and the importance of strengthening ties between the people of India and the United States.

Greetings from South Dakota, Montana and Alaska

South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden extended his greetings to Indians on the milestone occasion and emphasised the importance of continued friendship between the two countries.

"Hi, I'm Governor Larry Rhoden. It's my honor to join you in celebrating the 80th Independence Day of India, a day that marks the freedom of India from more than a century of British rule," Rhoden said. "On behalf of the people of South Dakota, congratulations to the Consulate General of India in Seattle and everyone gathered today. May the friendship between our people continue to grow stronger in the years ahead," he added.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle thanked Rhoden for his greetings and his commitment towards strengthening the relationship between India and South Dakota.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, meanwhile, highlighted the contribution of the Indian and Indian-American community to the state's social and economic landscape.

"Hi, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte here. Hello from Big Sky Country. Thank you for your invitation to share a few words at this celebration of India's 80th Independence Day. I'd like to extend greetings to the people of India on behalf of the people of Montana," Gianforte said.

He specifically recognised the community's contributions across several sectors. "In Montana, we deeply appreciate the contributions of the Indian and Indian-American community to our state's cultural, educational, and economic life. Your commitment to innovation, learning, and community enriches all of us," he said.

Gianforte wished the people of India a healthy and prosperous year ahead and expressed hope that the friendship between the two peoples would continue to deepen. "May the friendship between our people continue to grow stronger in the years to come," he said.

The Consulate General described the message from the "Big Sky Country" as reflecting the strong friendship between India and Montana and a shared commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy also extended greetings, paying tribute to India's freedom fighters and recognising the role of the Indian-American community in the state.

"Greetings from the great state of Alaska. Congratulations as you celebrate the 80th anniversary of India's independence. This is an important milestone that honors the courage and determination of those who fought for freedom and self-governance," Dunleavy said.

He noted that Alaska is home to a vibrant Indian and Indian-American community whose contributions extend across several important sectors. "Your contributions to our economy, our schools, our healthcare system, our businesses, and our communities make Alaska a stronger place," he said.

Dunleavy also congratulated the Consulate General of India in Seattle and everyone celebrating the occasion, expressing confidence in the continuation of strong India-Alaska ties. "On behalf of the people of Alaska, I want to congratulate the Consulate General of India in Seattle and everyone celebrating this special occasion. We wish you a happy Independence Day and look forward to continuing the strong relationship between India and Alaska for many more years to come. Congratulations," he said.

A Common Theme of Friendship and Contribution

The messages from the three governors offered a glimpse into the increasingly broad people-to-people connections between India and different parts of the United States.

While the governors spoke from states separated by thousands of miles from India, their messages converged on a common theme -- the contribution of Indian and Indian-American communities and the importance of nurturing closer ties between the two peoples.

From South Dakota's emphasis on friendship to Montana's recognition of Indian-American contributions and Alaska's tribute to India's freedom struggle, the messages added a distinctly personal dimension to India's 80th Independence Day celebrations in the United States.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle shared the messages as part of the celebrations, underscoring the expanding connections between India and communities across the American states. (ANI)