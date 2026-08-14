The Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan organised a grand Bihar Diwas celebration in Baku. The event showcased Bihar's rich culture, heritage, and cuisine to a diverse audience including ambassadors, diplomats, and Azerbaijani citizens.

The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan organised a grand event to celebrate Bihar Diwas, showcasing the rich civilisational heritage, vibrant culture, tourism potential, handicrafts and distinctive cuisine of Bihar. The event, organised on Thursday, drew a large gathering comprising Ambassadors from various countries and international organisations, members of the diplomatic corps, prominent personalities from government and other organisations, representatives of the business community, media professionals, social media influencers, members of the Indian diaspora and Azerbaijani citizens.

The event had generated considerable interest on social media even before its commencement, with announcements and promotional content creating public anticipation among the Azerbaijani public.

Ambassador Highlights Bihar's Historical Significance

Welcoming the gathering, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar highlighted Bihar's unique place in India's civilisational history. He noted that Bihar is the birthplace of Buddhism and Jainism, the heartland of the ancient Magadha Empire and home to Nalanda, one of the world's oldest centres of learning, as well as the Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Ambassador also recalled Bihar's association with eminent personalities, including Emperor Ashoka, Aryabhata, Chanakya, Dr Rajendra Prasad and Jayaprakash Narayan. He underlined Bihar's rich traditions of art, music, festivals, cuisine and craftsmanship and invited guests to discover the state as a destination of history, spirituality, culture and tourism.

Cultural Showcase and Bihari Cuisine

An important highlight of the evening was a fashion show featuring members of the Azerbaijani community and Indian diaspora dressed in traditional Indian costumes representing Bihar's cultural heritage. The presentation received appreciation from the audience and provided a visual showcase of India's traditional attire and cultural diversity.

Guests were also treated to a spread of authentic Bihari cuisine prepared by international chefs from India. Traditional savouries and sweets from Bihar were appreciated by the guests, offering Azerbaijani and international visitors an opportunity to experience an important aspect of the state's cultural heritage.

The event also featured a display of distinctive products from Bihar, including Makhana, Bhagalpuri Silk, Madhubani prints and Dal Chadar, highlighting the state's agricultural, artisanal and textile traditions.

The cultural programme added further vibrancy to the evening, featuring energetic music and dance performances inspired by the musical traditions of Bihar. The performances were warmly received by the gathering, with guests expressing appreciation for the diversity and richness of Bihar's cultural traditions.

Promoting Tourism and Deepening Ties

The event also showcased Bihar's tourism potential, particularly its Buddhist heritage, ancient centres of learning and archaeological treasures. One of the guests remarked that while India is often associated with iconic landmarks such as the Taj Mahal, the evening had offered a new perspective on the country's vast cultural and historical diversity. The guest added that they would "surely like to visit Nalanda University in Bihar" during their next visit to India.

The celebration of Bihar Diwas is part of the Embassy of India's continuing efforts to promote India's rich cultural diversity in Azerbaijan and deepen people-to-people ties and cultural understanding between India and Azerbaijan. The overwhelming response to the event demonstrated the strong interest among Azerbaijani citizens and the wider diplomatic and international community in exploring India's diverse cultural heritage. (ANI)