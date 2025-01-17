India's economy to see 6.7 per cent growth in coming fiscal year: World Bank

The World Bank projects India’s economy to grow by 6.7% in the upcoming fiscal year, slightly higher than the 6.5% growth expected for the current fiscal year, down from 8.2% last year.

India's economy to see 6 point 7 percent growth in coming fiscal year: World Bank anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 9:32 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 9:32 AM IST

The World Bank has forecasted a 6.7% growth for India's economy in the upcoming fiscal year, starting in April, slightly exceeding the current year's growth. According to the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report released on Thursday, the growth rate for the current fiscal year is projected at 6.5%, a decrease from the 8.2% growth recorded in the previous year.

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' to be banned in Punjab? Gurudwara committee accused movie of spreading hate; Read

However, it said, "the services sector is expected to enjoy sustained expansion, and manufacturing activity will strengthen, supported by government initiatives to improve the business environment."

The World Bank reports that global GDP growth has remained stagnant at 2.7% since 2023, with projections continuing at the same rate until 2026. Amid this, India stands as the world's fastest-growing large economy.

China follows with a projected growth of 4.5% this year, which is expected to slow down to 4% in the next year.

The United States, the world’s largest economy, was estimated to have grown by 2.8% last year, with a projected slowdown to 2.3% this year and 2% in the next.

The report highlighted potential risks to the global economy, including trade tensions and tariff increases, without specifically naming US President-elect Donald Trump, who has threatened to disrupt global trade.

"Adverse trade policy shifts in major economies" could pose a risk for India, the report said.

The World Bank's GDP growth projections for India closely align with those of the United Nations, which forecasted a growth of 6.6% for the current calendar year and 6.8% for the following year.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry blames Islamophobia for attack, sparks massive outrage snt

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry blames Islamophobia for attack, sparks massive outrage

Indian sentenced to 8 years for White House attack plot intended to replace Biden Govt with 'Nazi' ideology vkp

Indian sentenced to 8 years for White House attack plot intended to replace Biden Govt with 'Nazi' ideology

TikTok ban in US: How Donald Trump's last-minute plan could suspend the move; his options shk

TikTok ban in US: How Donald Trump's last-minute plan could suspend the move; his options

Pilot tops global dream jobs of 2025, DJing emerges as India's favourite career choice; top 20 list here snt

Pilot tops global dream jobs of 2025, DJing emerges as India's favourite career choice; top 20 list here

Israel cabinet delays ceasefire and hostage deal approval, accuses Hamas of backtracking on terms snt

Israel cabinet delays ceasefire and hostage deal approval, accuses Hamas of backtracking on terms

Recent Stories

Saif Ali Khan recovering well after brutal stabbing, doctors recall actor 'walking like blood-covered lion' snt

Saif Ali Khan recovering well after brutal stabbing, doctors recall actor 'walking like blood-covered lion'

Nano-Cap Versus Systems Soars On Brazilian Expansion; Retail Eyes Breakout From Trading Range

Nano-Cap Versus Systems Soars On Brazilian Expansion; Retail Eyes Breakout From Trading Range

IIT-Bombay's 'Garbhavigyan' event sparks row; students question legitimacy, dub it 'pseudoscience' vkp

IIT-Bombay's 'Garbhavigyan' event sparks row; students question legitimacy, dub it 'pseudoscience'

Jio vs Airtel: Check out BEST recharge plans under Rs 500 gcw

Jio vs Airtel: Check out BEST recharge plans under Rs 500

UP man confronts wife's lover, clings to car bonnet for 1 km on Agra-Moradabad highway WATCH anr

Dramatic VIDEO: UP man confronts wife's lover, clings to car bonnet for 1 km on Agra-Moradabad highway [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Video Icon
World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon