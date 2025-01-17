Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' to be banned in Punjab? Gurudwara committee accused movie of spreading hate; Read

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has urged a ban on Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency in Punjab, alleging it defames Sikhs and ignores key historical events like the 1984 genocide. Directed by Kangana, the film explores India’s 1975 Emergency and has faced prior controversies

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has called for a ban on Kangana Ranaut’s movie Emergency in Punjab. On Thursday, a day before the film's release, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami sent a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, asserting that the film should not be released in the state. He alleged that the movie defames the Sikh community.

In the letter, Dhami stated that the SGPC had already lodged its protest and sent an executive committee resolution to the state’s chief secretary, emphasizing that the screening of the movie would not be permitted in Punjab. He expressed disappointment that the Punjab government, under Bhagwant Mann’s leadership, had taken no action in response to their demands. Dhami warned that the Sikh community would naturally be outraged if the film was released on January 17.

Dhami further claimed that the movie omits crucial facts about attacks on significant Sikh sites, including Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple), Akal Takht Sahib, and other gurdwaras, as well as the 1984 Sikh genocide. He argued that the film promotes an anti-Sikh narrative and reiterated the demand for a ban on its screening in Punjab. He also cautioned that the SGPC would be compelled to organize strong protests if the film was released.

This is not the first instance of the SGPC raising objections to Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. Concerns about the film were voiced last year as well, leading to delays in its release.

In addition to playing the lead role in Emergency, Kangana Ranaut has directed the movie, which delves into the 21-month Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi between 1975 and 1977—often regarded as one of the darkest periods in India’s history. The film also features Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi. The movie is set to release on January 17, 2025.

