Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' to be banned in Punjab? Gurudwara committee accused movie of spreading hate; Read

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has urged a ban on Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency in Punjab, alleging it defames Sikhs and ignores key historical events like the 1984 genocide. Directed by Kangana, the film explores India’s 1975 Emergency and has faced prior controversies

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' to be banned in Punjab? Gurudwara committee accused movie of spreading hate; Read ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 9:07 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 9:07 AM IST

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has called for a ban on Kangana Ranaut’s movie Emergency in Punjab. On Thursday, a day before the film's release, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami sent a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, asserting that the film should not be released in the state. He alleged that the movie defames the Sikh community.

In the letter, Dhami stated that the SGPC had already lodged its protest and sent an executive committee resolution to the state’s chief secretary, emphasizing that the screening of the movie would not be permitted in Punjab. He expressed disappointment that the Punjab government, under Bhagwant Mann’s leadership, had taken no action in response to their demands. Dhami warned that the Sikh community would naturally be outraged if the film was released on January 17.

ALSO READ: 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut hosts special screening for Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis [WATCH]

Dhami further claimed that the movie omits crucial facts about attacks on significant Sikh sites, including Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple), Akal Takht Sahib, and other gurdwaras, as well as the 1984 Sikh genocide. He argued that the film promotes an anti-Sikh narrative and reiterated the demand for a ban on its screening in Punjab. He also cautioned that the SGPC would be compelled to organize strong protests if the film was released.

This is not the first instance of the SGPC raising objections to Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. Concerns about the film were voiced last year as well, leading to delays in its release.

In addition to playing the lead role in Emergency, Kangana Ranaut has directed the movie, which delves into the 21-month Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi between 1975 and 1977—often regarded as one of the darkest periods in India’s history. The film also features Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi. The movie is set to release on January 17, 2025.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Director's association condemns brutal attack on actor, calls it 'inhuman'; Read on ATG

Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Director's association condemns brutal attack on actor, calls it 'inhuman'; Read on

Shraddha Kapoor shares cute photos with her rumored boyfriend Rahul Moody; twins in matching outfits PHOTOS ATG

Shraddha Kapoor shares cute photos with her rumored boyfriend Rahul Moody; twins in matching outfits | PHOTOS

'Give us space to heal...' Kareena Kapoor issues first statement after attack on Saif Ali Khan anr

'Give us space to heal...' Kareena Kapoor issues first statement after attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: 'No bloodstains, looking into camera' - CCTV of suspected attacker sparks buzz (WATCH) snt

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: 'No bloodstains, looking into camera' - CCTV of suspected attacker sparks buzz (WATCH)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Suspected attacker caught on CCTV escaping from staircase; 1st image goes viral vkp

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Suspected attacker caught on CCTV escaping from staircase; 1st image goes viral

Recent Stories

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line delayed again: Trains from Kolkata to arrive late; Techies express frustration vkp

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line delayed again: Trains from Kolkata to arrive late; Techies express frustration

India's economy to see 6 point 7 percent growth in coming fiscal year: World Bank anr

India's economy to see 6.7 per cent growth in coming fiscal year: World Bank

Palantir Stock In Spotlight Following Reports Of Investment In Drone Startup, Muted Analyst Commentary: Retail Remains On Sidelines

Palantir Stock In Spotlight Following Reports Of Investment In Drone Startup, Muted Analyst Commentary: Retail Remains On Sidelines

Mannat to Jalsa: 8 unique names of Bollywood celebrity homes ATG

'Mannat' to 'Jalsa': 8 unique names of Bollywood celebrity homes

Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Director's association condemns brutal attack on actor, calls it 'inhuman'; Read on ATG

Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Director's association condemns brutal attack on actor, calls it 'inhuman'; Read on

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Video Icon
World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon