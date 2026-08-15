On India's 80th Independence Anniversary, international diplomatic missions including the US, Bangladesh, Israel, and Iran shared heartfelt greetings, celebrating India's democratic journey and strengthening bilateral partnerships.

As India celebrates its landmark 80th Independence Anniversary, international diplomatic missions, ambassadors, and partner nations based in New Delhi have shared heartfelt greetings, honouring India's democratic journey, civilizational heritage, and robust bilateral partnerships.

Marking celebrations abroad amidst challenging weather conditions, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai captured the resilience of the community as they marked the milestone. Highlighting the festive spirit, the mission shared: "As India celebrates #80 years of glorious independence, the sun finally shone in typhoon-hit #Shanghai for our unprecedented celebrations #JaiHind #Harghartiranga #VandeMataram. Consul General of India Shri Pratik Mathur led the celebrations which were attended by over 400 members of the vibrant diaspora and #FriendsofIndia in the local community and consular corps."

Global Greetings Pour In

US Emphasises 'Consequential' Partnership

The US Embassy in India extended its greetings, emphasising the magnitude of the diplomatic relationship between the two nations. Highlighting the global significance of the partnership, the Embassy stated, "We extend our best wishes to our friends across India as you celebrate this special day. The historic relationship between the world's largest democracy and the world's oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. We look forward to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership in the years ahead. Happy Independence Day, India!" the Embassy wrote.

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta celebrated the milestone with vibrant illuminations and community engagement. Sharing the festive ambience, the mission wrote on X, "On the eve of India's 80th Independence Day, proud to see the Indian Tricolour lighting up our Consulate and India House radiating the spirit of Har Ghar Tiranga. A tribute to our freedom fighters, a celebration of our democracy, and a reaffirmation of the strong bonds between India and our vibrant diaspora in the United States."

Regional Partners Celebrate Shared History

Extending warm wishes across the border, the High Commission of Bangladesh also took a moment to honor the historical struggle for freedom. "#Bangladesh greets all men-women-children in #India as they celebrate eightieth #IndependenceDay. We solemnly remember the brave souls who laid their lives in the long Freedom Movement," the High Commission wrote.

Engaging communities across Central Europe, the Embassy of India in Budapest actively participated in national initiatives. Highlighting the festive outreach in Hungary, the mission noted: "The Embassy of India, Budapest participated in the #HarGharTiranga campaign as part of the celebrations of India's 80th Independence Day, honouring the spirit of unity, pride and patriotism represented by the national flag," the post read.

Israel, Iran Highlight Democratic Values and Civilizational Ties

Similarly, the Embassy of Israel paid tribute to India's foundational ethos and the growing bond between the two countries. Commending India's democratic framework, the Israeli mission noted, "On behalf of the people of Israel, warmest greetings to the people of India on Independence Day! India's journey of independence, democracy and pluralism inspires us all. May India continue to prosper. Our growing India-Israel partnership reflects our deep friendship and shared commitment to a brighter future."

Adding to the regional greetings, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India highlighted the deep-rooted historical and civilizational ties connecting the two nations. Reaffirming its commitment to mutual cooperation, the Iranian Embassy wrote on X, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of #Iran in #India warmly extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and the friendly people of India on the occasion of the 80th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of India."

"The longstanding and historic relations between Iran and India are rooted in the deep civilizational, cultural, and historical bonds between the two nations and have always been based on mutual respect and friendly cooperation. We hope that the relations and cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India will continue to expand in all fields, and that the two countries will enjoy ever-greater peace, progress, prosperity, and development," the Embassy added.

Singapore, France Share Unique Tributes

Celebrating the vibrant people-to-people and economic connections, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong, shared an enthusiastic digital tribute: "Warm wishes to all our friends in India on India's 80th #IndependenceDay! Singapore and India are steadfast friends, with a bond that grows stronger day by day. Check out this video with the greatest hits of the Singapore-India partnership! India is unstoppable. Chak De! India," he wrote.

Meanwhile, capturing the personal and cultural impact of living in the country, the Embassy of France marked the occasion by highlighting the sentimental bonds shared by diplomats stationed in the capital. "Our warmest wishes on #IndependenceDay2026! India leaves a lasting impression on everyone who calls it home - even for a little while. We asked some of our departing French colleagues what they would miss the most about India. Their answers say it all," the Embassy wrote in a post on X.

Celebrations in New Delhi

Meanwhile in New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort. The flag hoisting was synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). (ANI)