Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Israeli President Isaac Herzog extended warm greetings to India on its 80th Independence Day, highlighting strong partnerships. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also sent wishes, calling the US-India bond stronger than ever.

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day with pomp and grandeur on Saturday, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Israeli President Isaac Herzog extended warm greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of the country's 80th Independence Day, highlighting the strong and enduring partnerships shared by their nations with India.

Singapore highlights 'robust' strategic partnership

In a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam congratulated India on the "joyous occasion" of its 80th Independence Day and underscored the robust and forward-looking Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Singapore and India.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of India on the joyous occasion of India's 80th Independence Day," Tharman said.

He noted that the bilateral relationship is underpinned by close people-to-people ties and has expanded across several emerging areas, including skills development, digitalisation, sustainability and advanced manufacturing.

"Our cooperation is multifaceted, expanding into new areas including skills development, digitalisation, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing," his letter read.

The Singapore President said the two countries could draw on their "complementary strengths" to identify new opportunities for the benefit of their peoples.

He also highlighted the shared interest of Singapore and India in maintaining a peaceful, open and connected region, saying Singapore would continue to work closely with India on strengthening regional integration and resilience.

"Singapore and India also share an enduring interest in a peaceful, open, and connected region," Tharman said, adding that the two countries would continue to cooperate in areas including trade, the digital economy, energy security and the energy transition.

Extending his wishes for India, Tharman also conveyed his best wishes for President Murmu's continued good health, fulfilment and lasting prosperity for the people of India.

Israel reaffirms 'beautiful friendship'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also extended his greetings to India, celebrating the close friendship between the two countries.

"On behalf of the State of Israel, I warmly congratulate President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the wonderful people of India on your 80th Independence Day!" Herzog said in a post on X.

"May we continue to strengthen the beautiful friendship between Israel and India," he added.

US-India relationship 'stronger than ever'

The greetings from the leaders of Singapore and Israel come as India marks its 80th Independence Day, with countries across the world extending wishes and highlighting their growing partnerships with New Delhi.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also extended warm greetings to the people of India on Independence Day and described the US-India relationship as stronger than ever.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day," Rubio said in a statement.

Highlighting the personal relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rubio said the bilateral relationship "continues to grow and is stronger than ever."

He pointed to cooperation between the two countries across a wide range of areas, including defence, energy security, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space cooperation and commerce.

"From defense and energy security to critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space cooperation, and commerce, our collaboration is making both of our nations, and the broader Indian Ocean region, safer, stronger, and more prosperous," Rubio said in a statement.

He also underlined the importance of the deep people-to-people bonds between India and the United States, describing the ties of "friendship and family" between the two peoples as the foundation of a partnership that is innovative, resilient and forward-looking.

"The United States looks forward to the future our two countries will build together," Rubio added.

The messages from Singapore, Israel and the United States underscore the breadth of India's international partnerships as the country celebrates its 80th Independence Day, with global leaders emphasising cooperation in strategic, economic, technological, security and people-to-people domains.

While Singapore highlighted its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and cooperation in emerging sectors, Israel reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral friendship. (ANI)