The Indian High Commission in Dhaka celebrated India's 80th Independence Day, where High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi highlighted that people-to-people ties are the 'true beating heart' of the enduring India-Bangladesh friendship.

People-to-people ties, rooted in shared aspirations and mutual goodwill, remain the "true beating heart" of the enduring friendship between India and Bangladesh, Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi said on Saturday as the Indian High Commission in Dhaka celebrated India's 80th Independence Day here with pomp and grandeur.

The Independence Day ceremony was attended by members of the Indian community in Bangladesh as well as friends of India in the country. Addressing the gathering, Trivedi said India was celebrating not only its freedom but also the strength of its democratic traditions and the country's remarkable growth story.

"Today we celebrate not only the dawn of our freedom but also the enduring strength of our democratic traditions and the remarkable growth story of modern India," he said. Prior to his speech, the High Commissioner hoisted the tricolour, which was followed by the echoes of the national anthem and Vande Mataram at the ceremony.

India-Bangladesh ties built on shared history

Duirng his speech, Trivedi highlighted India's growing momentum, driven by innovation, resilience and the collective aspirations of its citizens, and called upon members of the Indian community in Bangladesh to remain an integral part of the country's continuing journey.

Reflecting on India-Bangladesh relations, Trivedi said the roots of the two countries' freedom struggles were "deeply intertwined", with the relationship continuing to flourish on the foundation of shared history, mutual respect and partnership. "Our nation is moving towards unprecedented momentum driven by innovation, resilience, and the collective aspirations of our citizens. As members of the vibrant Indian community here, as an integral part of this extraordinary journey. As we celebrate our independence, it is only fitting to reflect on the special relationship we share with Bangladesh. The roots of our respective freedom struggles are deeply intertwined. Built on this solid bedrock of shared history, mutual respect, and partnership, it continues to flourish. We are advancing our partnership across very vital sectors ranging from trade and connectivity to security and healthcare," he said.

Emphasising the importance of people-to-people relations, the High Commissioner said, "We recognise that it is the people-to-people connectivity, rooted in shared aspiration and mutual goodwill, that remains the true beating heart of this enduring friendship."

President Murmu's message on freedom

Trivedi also called for a renewed commitment to India's continued progress, unity and shared prosperity as the country looks towards the future. On the occasion, he also read excerpts from the address to the nation by President Droupadi Murmu, describing it as a "time-honoured tradition" on Independence Day.

Quoting the President, Trivedi said the significance of August 15, 1947, lay not only in India's liberation from colonial rule but also in empowering every citizen to shape the destiny of independent India. "The true meaning of freedom lies in ensuring that all citizens are able to utilise this opportunity to fulfil their aspirations and work towards the goal of making India the foremost nation in the world," he quoted the President as saying.

He further quoted the President as stressing the importance of people's participation in the Constitution and in the functioning of the country's democracy. The ceremony brought together members of the Indian diaspora and Bangladeshi friends of India to mark India's 80th Independence Day and celebrate the longstanding bonds between the two neighbouring countries. (ANI)