India's MEA reiterated its call for free, fair elections in Bangladesh and condemned the recent killing of a Hindu youth, expressing great concern over the safety of minorities and the law and order situation in the neighbouring country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reiterated India's consistent support for democratic processes in Bangladesh, stressing its call for free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections in the neighbouring country. Outlining New Delhi's position, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India stands for strengthening our ties with the people of Bangladesh. We favour peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections in Bangladesh."

The remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of political developments in Bangladesh ahead of the February 2026 elections. The MEA said it was closely monitoring the situation following the return of former prime minister's son Tarique Rahman, even as concerns persist over the broader political and social environment.

Concerns Over Minority Safety

Alongside the electoral context, India on Friday also condemned the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, describing the incident as a "matter of great concern." The MEA linked its concerns to the wider issue of minority safety and the prevailing law and order situation in the country.

The Ministry noted that independent assessments have documented more than 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities during the tenure of Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, including cases of killings, arson and land grabbing.

Reacting to the latest killing, Jaiswal said, "The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of great concern. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice."

Recent Killings of Hindu Men

The MEA's comments follow recent incidents involving the lynching of Hindu men in Bangladesh, which have renewed focus on minority security concerns. According to police, a 29-year-old Hindu man, Amrit Mandal, was killed on Thursday in Bangladesh's Rajbari district, as reported by The Daily Star. The incident came days after another Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was killed in Mymensingh.

Sheikh Moinul Islam, officer-in-charge of Pangsha Model Police Station, said Mandal was allegedly accused of extortion by local residents, after which the situation escalated into mob violence.

Earlier, Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker, was beaten to death by a mob, following which his body was tied to a tree and set on fire. While initial reports linked the killing to allegations of blasphemy, later details pointed to a workplace dispute as the likely trigger.

The MEA had earlier responded to media queries on Das's killing by describing the incident as "horrendous" and urged that those responsible be brought to justice. (ANI)