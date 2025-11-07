India hosted the first biennial conference of the BIMSTEC-India Marine Research Network (BIMReN) in Kochi, reinforcing Blue Economy cooperation in the Bay of Bengal. The initiative connects 25 institutions and over 50 researchers from BIMSTEC nations.

India on Thursday reinforced Blue Economy cooperation in Bay of Bengal region through BIMSTEC-India Marine Research Network (BIMReN) hosting its first Biennial Conference at Kochi.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that BIMReN, an initiative of MEA, launched in 2024, has till date connected 25 institutions and over 50 researchers from BIMSTEC countries.

MEA Highlights Regional Cooperation

In a post on X, MEA said, "The event was an essential milestone in advancing regional cooperation in marine research and sustainable blue economy initiatives focused on marine challenges, ecosystem health, and research innovations. BIMReN, an initiative of MEA, GoI, launched in 2024, has till date connected 25 institutions and over 50 researchers from BIMSTEC countries. It enables institutional collaborations, through twinning research grants and split-site PhD fellowships, linking leading Indian research institutions with those in other BIMSTEC countries. The initiative, announced by PM Narendra Modi, aligns with India's broader regional policy objectives under its Neighbourhood First, Act East, Indo-Pacific and MAHASAGAR strategies."

The first biennial conference of BIMSTEC-India Marine Research Network (BIMReN) was hosted in Kochi from November 4-6, reinforcing India's Blue Economy cooperation in Bay of Bengal region, a statement by the MEA said.

About the BIMReN Initiative

BIMReN, an initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, launched in 2024, enables institutional collaborations, through twinning research grants and split-site PhD fellowships, linking leading Indian research institutions with those in other BIMSTEC countries.

The BIMReN initiative was announced by the Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi during the Colombo BIMSTEC Summit in 2022, to strengthen collective research in marine sciences. It aligns with India's broader regional policy objectives under its Neighbourhood First, Act East, Indo-Pacific and MAHASAGAR strategies.

Conference Outcomes and Objectives

The first Biennial Conference of BIMReN hosted by India in Kochi brought together BIMReN partners to engage in discussions and exchange of views on the outcomes of BIMReN's activities since its launch. The pilot phase of BIMReN has till date has connected 25 institutions and over 50 researchers from BIMSTEC countries. The event served as a milestone in advancing regional cooperation in marine research and sustainable blue economy initiatives focused on marine challenges, ecosystem health, and research innovations, including building scientific networks among young researchers, effective marine resource management and harmonious policy development.

Strengthening Sustainable Fisheries

The launch of BIMReN by India is testimony to its long-term commitment towards sustainable fisheries management through regional cooperation in the Bay of Bengal, which accounts for 6% of the world's fish catch and over a third of worlds fishing fleet ply around it, MEA statement said. (ANI)