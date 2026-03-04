India's Ministry of External Affairs has established a Special Control Room with helpline numbers to assist Indian nationals amid escalating tensions in West Asia and the Gulf. Indian embassies in the region have also released emergency contact details.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday announced the establishment of a Special Control Room in view of the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, providing multiple helpline numbers for Indian nationals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the update on X, stating that a dedicated Control Room has been set up to assist citizens amid the ongoing tensions. A Special Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region. Details are as below ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/nK3d6SY9Pa pic.twitter.com/p6N15avYCE — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 4, 2026

MEA Control Room Details

According to the official release, the Control Room will operate from 9 am to 9 pm and can be reached at the following numbers: 1800118797 (Toll Free), +91 11 2301 2113, +91 11 2301 4104, and +91 11 2301 7905.

Embassy Emergency Contacts

In addition, the MEA provided emergency contact numbers for Indian embassies across the region. For Bahrain, it is +973 39418071. For Iran, the numbers are +98 9128109115 / +98 912810910 / +98 932179359. For Iraq, the numbers are +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899. For Israel, the numbers are +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378. For Jordan, it is +962 770 422 276. For Kuwait, it is +965 65501946. For Lebanon, it is +961 76860128. For Oman, the numbers are +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free). For Qatar, it is +974 55647502. For Ramallah, Palestine, it is +970 592916418. For Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), the numbers are +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free). For Saudi Arabia (Jeddah), the numbers are +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093. For the United Arab Emirates, the numbers are +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free).

The MEA said the step has been taken in light of the current security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, as tensions continue to escalate across the region. Indian nationals have been advised to remain in touch with the respective embassies and monitor official updates for further advisories.

Support for Special Flights from Jeddah

Earlier, the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, on Tuesday said it is extending full support to Indian nationals travelling on special flights from Jeddah amid regional travel disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in the West Asia region.

The Consulate said Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, accompanied by senior officials, visited King Abdulaziz International Airport to review arrangements for Indian passengers departing on non-scheduled flights to various destinations in India. These special flights are being operated by Indian carriers to mitigate the impact of recent regional travel disruptions and facilitate the return of affected passengers.

"Consul General, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, accompanied by Consulate officials, visited King Abdulaziz International Airport today to meet Indian nationals travelling on non-scheduled flights from Jeddah to various destinations in India. These flights are being operated by Indian carriers to address recent regional travel disruptions. He reviewed on-ground arrangements, interacted with passengers and airline staff, and assured them of the Consulate's full support," the Consulate posted on X.

Suri interacted with passengers and airline staff, assessed on-ground arrangements, and assured travellers of the Consulate's full support.

The Consulate said its staff are deployed round-the-clock at airports in Jeddah and Madinah to provide necessary assistance and address passenger concerns. (ANI)