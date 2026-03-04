Iran's IRGC claims successful missile and drone strikes on Israeli targets with 680+ casualties in 'Operation True Promise 4'. The US counters, stating its forces have conducted uncontested strikes on Iran, sinking its navy and degrading its capabilities.

Iran's 'Operation True Promise 4'

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the execution of the 16th wave of Operation True Promise 4 against the US-Israel forces in the region after they struck Iran. In a statement IRGC claimed that it had struck the "heart and the northern parts of the occupied territories" with "effective" missile and drone operations conducted by its Aerospace Division. It cited some of the targets as the general staff of the Israeli regime's army and its ministry of war in Hakiriya, the strategic infrastructures lying in Bnei Brak, military targets stationed in Beit Hakfa, northeast of Tel Aviv, and the military centre in Western Galilee. IRGC claimed that its intelligence sources have reported over 680 'enemy' casualties by the fourth day of the Iranian counter attack.

The statement claimed "operational weakness, technical gaps, and the reduced computational capability in the multi-layer defence systems of the occupied territories" as the reasons contributing to "opening up of air corridors for the penetration, passage, and impact of Iranian projectiles." "The will of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic rests assuredly upon managed continuation of their operations as well as erosion and collapse of the military infrastructures of the Zionist regime. Up until complete destruction of the region's festered and usurping growth (the Zionist regime), we will remain committed to our allegiance until the last moment," the statement said. IRGC also announced the entry of its Ground Forces into the battlefield with three simultaneous operations and firing of 230 attack drones.

Earlier, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's highest operational command unit, which coordinates joint military operations by the IRGC and Army, announced through spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari that Iranian forces had "delivered heavy and crushing blows to the enemy's sensitive and strategic bases.

US Claims 'Uncontested Strikes' on Iran

Meanwhile, Admiral Brad Cooper the Commander of the US Central Command said that the joint forces of US and Israel have executed uncontested strikes in Iran and would not stop. "Our B-2 bombers and B-1 bombers have executed uncontested surgical strikes against multiple missile facilities deep inside Iran. And then just last night, a B-52 bomber force struck ballistic missile and command and control posts, we are also sinking the Iranian Navy--the entire navy. Thus far, we've destroyed 17 Iranian ships, including the most operational Iranian submarine, that now has a hole in its side. For decades, the Iranian regime has harassed international shipping. Today, there's not a single Iranian ship underway in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, or Gulf of Oman. And we will not stop. We will continue to conduct dynamic targeting operations. We're hunting Iran's last remaining mobile ballistic missile launchers to eliminate what I would characterize as their lingering launch capability," he said.

Admiral Cooper said that the US was far ahead of its game plan for the combat operation and Iran was losing its ability to hit back. "In retaliation, the Iranian regime has launched over 500 ballistic missiles and over 2,000 drones. To be clear, Iran is indiscriminately targeting civilians as they launch these missiles and drones. You've seen it on TV; the evidence is crystal clear and overwhelming. Having said this, we are seeing Iran's ability to hit us and our partners is declining, while our combat power, on the other hand, is building. And my overall operational assessment is that we are ahead of our game plan. Along the way, every single branch of our military is achieving unprecedented success," he added.

Conflict Enters Fourth Day

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)