Rahul Gandhi, speaking at the University of Chicago, stated that India cannot hold bilateral talks with Pakistan until it ends support for cross-border terrorism, citing the loss of innocent lives as the primary obstacle to engagement.

Rahul Gandhi Rules Out Bilateral Talks With Pakistan Over Terrorism

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, ruled out the possibility of bilateral talks with Pakistan until Islamabad ends its support for cross-border terrorism. Speaking at the University of Chicago, Gandhi on Wednesday, upon being asked if there is scope for India and Pakistan to move beyond the blame game and work together, said that India cannot accept a situation where innocent people are being killed as the nation engages in talks with Pakistan.

"There is scope, but there is a major problem, and that is Pakistan’s support for and promotion of terrorism within our country. This is absolutely out of the question. It is impossible for us to accept a situation where our innocent people are being killed while we engage in talks with Pakistan. So, the moment that stops, then a conversation can potentially begin," he said.

The Congress leader argued that India was already grappling with deep-seated structural issues before the recent Iran war, which pushed people over the edge. In a post on X, the Congress party highlighted three core domestic challenges: massive concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a few large conglomerates, large-scale distress and destruction of small and medium-sized businesses, and rising unemployment.

"India was already facing challenges like: Massive concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a few businesses, Large-scale destruction of small and medium-sized businesses, Unemployment. We could sense it and see it. The Iran war suddenly acted as a magnifying glass. So it pushed people over the edge," the post stated.

Warning against diplomatic complacency, Gandhi added, "We cannot remain unconcerned about what is happening in the rest of the world. If you think you are exempt from global geopolitics, you have a big problem coming." Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States, where he held a discussion at the University of Chicago in Illinois with political science professor Robert Pape. A day before, he also took part in an academic interaction with students and faculty members at Columbia University in New York.