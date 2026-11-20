An attack by Yemen's Houthis damaged a landmark skyscraper in Riyadh's financial district on Thursday, the latest in a wave of strikes on the kingdom since Yemen's civil war reignited.

An attack by Yemen's Houthis damaged a landmark skyscraper in Riyadh's financial district on Thursday, the latest in a wave of strikes on the kingdom since Yemen's civil war reignited. The conflict began escalating in July after years of relative calm, pitting the internationally recognised government, backed by Saudi Arabia, against the Iran-backed Houthis.

Hours after a powerful explosion rocked the Saudi capital and witnesses reported damage to the city's tallest building, authorities confirmed that an attack had struck a tower in the King Abdullah Financial District.

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The gleaming complex of glass towers and luxury developments has become a symbol of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's effort to transform the oil-rich kingdom.

Saudi officials said the attack damaged several floors of the tower and two adjacent buildings but caused no casualties.

Although authorities did not identify the building, photographs released by the civil defence agency appeared to show shattered glass and exterior damage to the tower housing the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund at the heart of Vision 2030.

Later on Thursday, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement posted on X, the group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said the Houthis had struck Riyadh's financial district twice, first before dawn and again later in the day.

It also claimed attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, a petrochemical facility in Jubail and an air base in Khamis Mushait.

It is the second time this month that a tower in Riyadh's financial district has sustained damage. Earlier in November, a tower belonging to oil giant Aramco was damaged in a Houthi strike.

Earlier on Thursday, AFP journalists in Riyadh heard a powerful explosion, while the Saudi-led coalition said it had "addressed a missile threat launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh".

Since early September, most employees in the PIF building had been working remotely, they told AFP.

Later on Thursday, residents across Riyadh received mobile phone alerts warning of a "hostile aerial threat", but no explosion was heard.

‘Phase of escalation’

Standing 385 metres high, the PIF tower dominates Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District, which acts as a showcase for Saudi Arabia's economic ambitions.

With imposing skyscrapers, luxury shops and green spaces, the district also hosts the headquarters of the Saudi stock exchange along with multinationals such as Goldman Sachs.

Chaired by the Saudi crown prince, the PIF is one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, with more than $900 billion in assets under management.

It is also one of the main instruments for diversifying the kingdom's economy away from oil, plans which have been threatened by the latest fighting.

"The Houthis appear to be deliberately targeting prominent towers and symbolic landmarks to undermine confidence in Vision 2030," said Mohammed al-Basha, founder of Basha Report, a US-based risk advisory firm.

Anna Jacobs, a Gulf security analyst, said Riyadh was entering "a phase of escalation" with the Houthis.

Saudi Arabia "will respond, but they know that the only way this ends is through negotiations," she told AFP.

Attacks in Yemen

The Iran-backed Houthis have stepped up their attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, striking targets including airports, energy infrastructure, military sites and Riyadh's financial district.

In October, a deadly attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport killed 14 people and injured hundreds, forcing the suspension of flights for two weeks.

In response, the Saudi coalition has been striking Houthi targets in Yemen.

On Thursday, Houthi media outlets reported that Saudi Arabia had launched another attack on Yemen's capital Sanaa.

The Houthi-run health ministry said 11 civilians were killed and 36 wounded in Saudi strikes and landmine-related incidents across several Yemeni provinces over the previous 24 hours.

It also reported at least nine deaths in Saudi strikes on the western coastal city of Mocha in Taiz province.

Crown prince meeting

The long-running civil war in Yemen, one of the world's poorest countries, fell dormant in 2022 after a ceasefire was implemented, but reignited in recent months.

The Houthis are now nearing Aden, the interim seat of the internationally recognised government, having made sweeping territorial gains since the war resumed.

More than 1,600 people have been killed in the latest round of fighting and more than 300,000 displaced, according to the United Nations.

On Thursday, the Saudi crown prince met with US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Riyadh, according to state news agency SPA.

The two sides "reviewed bilateral relations, particularly in the military fields, and discussed regional developments", the media outlet said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)