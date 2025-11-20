Union Minister Bhupender Yadav addressed the JCM meeting at CoP30, highlighting the India-Japan partnership. He stressed the mechanism's role in achieving India's climate goals under Article 6 and fostering technology-driven solutions.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, participated in the 11th Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) Partner Countries' Meeting, organised by the Ministry of the Environment, Japan, on Wednesday (local time), according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The meeting was held on the sidelines of UNFCCC CoP30 in Belem, Brazil.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The session was chaired by Hirotaka Ishihara, Minister of the Environment, Japan, and brought together Ministers and representatives from JCM partner countries to review progress and reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral climate cooperation, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change stated.

JCM Expansion and Global Vision

In his opening address, Ishihara announced that the JCM has expanded its list of partners to 31 and that over 280 projects are being implemented in accordance with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. He envisaged the collaboration to expand globally, by facilitating frameworks for long-term investments, ensuring opportunities for participation for partner nations in climate resilience projects, and by supporting capacity-building programmes.

India's Stance on Cooperative Climate Action

Addressing the gathering, Yadav highlighted the importance of cooperative mechanisms at a time when the world seeks scalable, equitable and technology-driven climate solutions. He emphasised that mechanisms such as the JCM represent "a significant approach in strengthening efforts for climate action while supporting national priorities, particularly for developing countries."

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation under Paris Agreement

He noted that India and Japan share a "long-standing partnership rooted in trust, technology cooperation, and shared commitment to sustainable development." Referring to the signing of the India-Japan Memorandum of Cooperation on 07.08.2025, Yadav stressed that the JCM aligns with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and "provides a clear framework for both governments and the private sector to jointly develop mitigation projects, mobilise finance, deploy advanced technologies, and transparently allocate the resulting emission reductions". It is an example of how bilateral cooperation can reinforce multilateral objectives in a practical and mutually beneficial manner, he added.

The Minister underscored that the JCM would contribute directly to India's Nationally Determined Contributions and Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy. He stated that "low-carbon technologies approved by the National Designated Agency for Implementation of Article 6 will play an important role in catalysing our long-term goals".

Implementation Framework and Domestic Progress

Yadav highlighted that the mechanism is expected to facilitate investment, technology deployment and capacity building support for the implementation of advanced low-carbon technologies. He said that it would help develop a domestic ecosystem and localise high-technology interventions, while contributing to India's sustainable development goals.

Yadav informed partners that work on implementation frameworks is advancing well. The Rules of Implementation and key activity-cycle documents are in advanced stages of finalisation. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency in India is also developing the Indian Carbon Market portal. The portal will include a dedicated module for the Joint Crediting Mechanism and other cooperative approaches under Article 6, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and ease of project facilitation, he informed.

Future Pathways and Collaborative Goals

Highlighting future pathways, the Minister said JCM activities are expected to span priority sectors, including renewable energy with storage, sustainable aviation fuel, compressed biogas, green hydrogen and green ammonia, and best available technologies in hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, cement and chemicals. These areas, he said, "align with India's development priorities and offer significant opportunities for collaboration."

Yadav reaffirmed India's commitment to work closely with Japan and all JCM partner countries, stating, "Our cooperation with Japan demonstrates how high-integrity, cooperative mechanisms can support investment in appropriate technology deployment while strengthening the implementation of the Paris Agreement".

Concluding his address, he called for collective action to ensure the JCM becomes "a model for transparent, impactful, and equitable climate partnerships." (ANI)