India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, reaffirmed India's commitment to ending AIDS by 2030, highlighting the National AIDS and STD Control Programme and the Triple Elimination Strategy for mother-to-child transmission.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Harish Parvathaneni, reaffirmed India's commitment to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 while addressing the High-Level Meeting on HIV/AIDS at the United Nations on Monday (local time). https://x.com/IndiaUNNewYork/status/2069232502837834216

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Delivering India's national statement on the 2026 Political Declaration on HIV/AIDS, Parvathaneni said India supported the global commitment to ending AIDS and highlighted the country's efforts through the National AIDS and STD Control Programme. "As we approach the 2030 deadline, the global HIV response stands at a critical juncture. While remarkable progress has been achieved over the past two decades, persistent inequalities, financing constraints, and emerging global challenges continue to threaten these gains. We therefore support the Declaration's renewed commitment to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 and sustaining progress beyond," he said.

India's Domestic Efforts to Combat AIDS

Highlighting India's domestic efforts, the envoy said, "At the national level, India remains firmly committed to this goal through the implementation of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme, which is guided by evidence-based planning, community engagement, and integrated service delivery."

He noted that sustained domestic investments had enabled India to reduce new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths while expanding access to prevention, testing, treatment, care and support services. Parvathaneni welcomed the declaration's focus on country ownership and sustainable financing, stating, "For long-term sustainability, national responses must be led by countries, must be aligned with local epidemiology, and supported by predictable financing and strengthened health systems."

Triple Elimination Strategy

The Indian envoy also highlighted the country's efforts to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of diseases through its Triple Elimination Strategy. "India attaches high importance to eliminating vertical transmission of HIV and syphilis. We have initiated a Triple Elimination Strategy for HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B among pregnant women, based on universal antenatal screening, timely linkage to treatment, and follow-up of exposed infants," he said.

He welcomed the declaration's commitment to ending paediatric AIDS and accelerating the elimination of vertical transmission, while also backing integrated responses to HIV, tuberculosis, viral hepatitis and other co-infections.

Call for Affordable Healthcare Access

Underscoring the need for affordable healthcare access, Parvathaneni said, "India further underscores the importance of equitable access to affordable medicines, diagnostics and emerging technologies. The use of the flexibilities available under the WTO TRIPS Agreement remains critical for ensuring access to life-saving health products, particularly for developing countries."

Role of Communities and Civil Society

He also acknowledged the role of communities and civil society organisations in strengthening HIV responses and called for meaningful stakeholder engagement in line with national contexts and priorities.

Parvathaneni also reiterated India's readiness to work with international partners to achieve the 2030 goal. "India remains committed to working with Member States, UNAIDS, and all partners to accelerate progress towards ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, while ensuring that the response remains people-centred, sustainable, equitable, and nationally owned," he said. (ANI)