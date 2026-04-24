India is pushing for democratic global governance reforms to include the voice of the Global South, MEA said. The country has a stake in expanding these reforms and also continues its efforts to strengthen the global fight against terrorism.

India has a stake in expanding global governance reforms and wants to push for more democratic global governance which includes the voice of the Global South, Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

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Push for UNSC Reforms, Inclusion of Global South

Answering queries during media briefing here, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there are several proposals for UN Security Council reforms. "On UN reforms, UNSC reforms, these are some of the technical issues but our point remains that global governance needs to be changed because they have to be anchored in contemporary realities. There are several proposals. I'm not particularly clear about the technicalities that you mentioned, but yes we want to push for broader more democratic global governance which includes the voice of the Global South which includes other countries who aspire to be.... India of course has a stake in expanding global governance reforms," he said.

Answering a query, he said Secretary (West) Sibi George met UN Secretary General and discussed several issues. "He made several statements there including, if I'm not wrong, in the ECOSOC. He also met the Secretary General and several issues that are part of our agenda at the UN were discussed," Jaiswal said.

Efforts Against Terror Outfit TRF

He was also asked about efforts against terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) and its designation as terrorist organisation by the UN. "The monitoring team is considering this. We continue to push hard because we want to strengthen global fight against terrorism and in that regard it's important that UN member states are on board with how we take, how we approach fighting terrorism globally speaking," he said.

TRF is a proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), that has been involved in numerous terror-related activities, including the heinous attack on civilians in Pahalgam. United States State Department had in July last year designated TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). (ANI)