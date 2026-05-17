During his visit to the Netherlands, PM Narendra Modi and PM Rob Jetten oversaw the signing of MoUs to deepen collaboration in semiconductors and critical minerals, enhancing partnerships in research, talent exchange, and supply chain resilience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands infused deeper collaboration in the fields of semiconductors and critical minerals value chains with the signing of MoUs in these fields.

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Strengthening Semiconductor and Tech Ties

The Joint Statement issued during the visit of PM Modi highlighted the signing of the MoU on a Partnership on Semiconductors and Related Emerging Technology, which provides the framework for intensified cooperation in semiconductors, including in the areas of investment, research and talent exchange. PM Modi and PM Jetten also welcomed the initiative to connect the Dutch Semicon Competence Centre to the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM), which aims to support and strengthen the semiconductor sector, specifically industries, startups, scale-ups, SMEs, and their suppliers, through collaboration, technology and talent development. Further, both Prime Ministers expressed their appreciation for the Indo-Dutch Semicon Online School and its continuation for the next phase.

Educational 'Brain Bridge' and Industry Partnership

On the front of partnerships in the education sector, the two leaders welcomed the adoption of a Memorandum of Cooperation between Eindhoven University of Technology and University of Twente and six Indian leading Technical Institutes (IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Guwahati and IIT Madras) for a brain bridge in semiconductors and related technologies, with industry partnership from NXP, ASML, TATA and CG Semi. This would catalyse the R&D and talent development with academia and industry participation from both sides.

Cooperation in Critical Minerals

Recognising the strategic importance of critical minerals for continued innovation, and the need for global cooperation to build resilient and sustainable supply chains, the two leaders expressed their mutual interest in strengthening cooperation across the critical minerals value chain, including exploration, research and innovation, integration of value chains, supply chain resilience, circularity and ESG standards and related assessments. In this context, the leaders welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Critical Minerals.

Expanding Space Partnership

PM Modi and PM Jetten also acknowledged the ongoing space partnership between India and the Netherlands and the possibility for intensifying the same, specifically on using space-based applications in addressing societal challenges, including climate change, water issues, food security as well as air quality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Netherlands at the invitation of PM Rob Jetten on 16-17 May 2026. This marked Prime Minister Modi's second visit to the Netherlands. (ANI)