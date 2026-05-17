EAM S Jaishankar met Dutch FM Tom Berendsen during PM Modi's visit. They hailed the new 'Strategic Partnership' as a historic milestone, discussing cooperation on trade, the Indo-Pacific, and global issues like Ukraine and West Asia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Netherlands. The leaders discussed several issues during their meeting. At the meeting with EAM Jaishankar, the Dutch Foreign Minister highlighted how India and the Netherlands are longstanding partners, connected by trade, innovation and strong people-to-people ties. He noted that the new Strategic Partnership announced between the two countries stands as a historic milestone in the cooperation.

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In a post on X, EAM said, "Delighted to meet FM Tom Berendsen @ministerBZ again. PM @narendramodi's visit gave us an opportunity to catch up on so many issues." Delighted to meet FM Tom Berendsen @ministerBZ again. PM @narendramodi’s visit gave us an opportunity to catch up on so many issues. 🇮🇳 🇳🇱 https://t.co/IDNjbx7a9S — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 17, 2026

India, Netherlands elevate ties to 'Strategic Partnership'

The Joint Statement on the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Netherlands noted how, acknowledging the strong momentum in the relationship and the growing convergences between the two countries, the leaders decided to elevate the relations between India and the Netherlands to a 'Strategic Partnership'. In this context, they welcomed the adoption of a Strategic Partnership Roadmap under which both sides agreed to work through regular and structured cooperation in all areas.

Deepening India-EU ties and Indo-Pacific cooperation

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the India-EU Strategic Partnership and welcomed in this regard the conclusion of negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement in January this year.

The Joint Statement highlighted how they agreed on the importance of a free, open, secure and peaceful Indo-Pacific, based on respect for international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, freedom of navigation, and absence of coercion and conflicts. Recalling the EU Strategy on the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Jetten announced the decision of the Netherlands to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and co-lead the Capacity Building & Resource Sharing pillar along with Germany and the European Union.

Discussions on Ukraine and West Asia

The leaders also discussed contemporary issues and on Ukraine, the two sides expressed concern over the ongoing war, which continues to cause immense human suffering and carries global consequences. Both leaders agreed to continue to support efforts towards the achievement of a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

Both leaders expressed deep concern over the situation in West Asia, noting its serious implications for the region and the wider world, including immense human suffering and disruptions to global energy supplies and trade networks. The leaders welcomed the ceasefire announced on 08 April 2026. They underscored the importance of de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy and expressed hope for lasting peace in West Asia / the Middle East. They also called for freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, while opposing any restrictive measures, and reaffirmed their support for ongoing efforts and initiatives in this regard, the joint statement said.

The Joint Statement mentioned that Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Jetten for the warm hospitality and extended an invitation to Prime Minister Jetten to visit India at his earliest convenience. (ANI)