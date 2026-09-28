Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that overnight Russian strikes killed two in the Kyiv region and injured 28, including nine children, in Kharkiv. He reported widespread damage to residential and critical infrastructure across the country.

At least 28 people, including nine children, were injured in a Russian strike on Kharkiv, while two people were killed in the Kyiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

Zelenskyy Details Widespread Russian Attacks

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, “Russia has been attacking our regions throughout the night and into the morning.” He said a high-rise apartment building in Kharkiv was hit, with the second and fourth floors partially destroyed. “Kyiv has also sustained damage from drone attacks - residential buildings, communications infrastructure, and gas stations. They wrecked an ordinary cafe and tried to burn down a food market in the capital,” Zelenskyy said.

Russia has been attacking our regions throughout the night and into the morning. In Kharkiv, there was a brutal strike on a high-rise apartment building, with the second and fourth floors partially destroyed. Kyiv has also sustained damage from drone attacks – residential buildings, communications infrastructure, and gas stations. They wrecked an ordinary café and tried to burn down a food market in the capital. In the Odesa region, a vessel flying the Palau flag was struck. In the Zhytomyr region, an ordinary ice cream factory was damaged. Residential buildings were hit in the Sumy, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions. Critical infrastructure was attacked in the Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Emergency services are working wherever they are needed. As of now, dozens of people have been reported injured. The strike on Kharkiv alone resulted in 28 people being injured, including nine children. Tragically, lives have been lost. Two people were killed in the Kyiv region, one of them a citizen of Azerbaijan. My condolences to their families and loved ones. I thank everyone who is not staying silent about what is happening in Ukraine, and everyone who is preparing concrete support packages for our country. Clear decisions are needed. Air defenses, energy support, and help covering budget gaps – these are the things that are genuinely strengthening Ukraine today and helping our people endure. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 28, 2026

He said a vessel flying the Palau flag was struck in the Odesa region, while an ice cream factory was damaged in the Zhytomyr region. Residential buildings were hit in the Sumy, Rivne, Kharkiv and Odesa regions, while critical infrastructure was attacked in the Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi and Zaporizhzhia regions.

He said, "In the Odesa region, a vessel flying the Palau flag was struck. In the Zhytomyr region, an ordinary ice cream factory was damaged. Residential buildings were hit in the Sumy, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions. Critical infrastructure was attacked in the Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, and Zaporizhzhia regions."

“Emergency services are working wherever they are needed,” Zelenskyy added. “As of now, dozens of people have been reported injured. The strike on Kharkiv alone resulted in 28 people being injured, including nine children. Tragically, lives have been lost. Two people were killed in the Kyiv region, one of them a citizen of Azerbaijan. My condolences to their families and loved ones,” he said.

Zelenskyy thanked those supporting Ukraine and said, “Clear decisions are needed. Air defenses, energy support, and help covering budget gaps – these are the things that are genuinely strengthening Ukraine today and helping our people endure. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!”

Russia's Defence Ministry Responds

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defence units intercepted and destroyed 254 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight over 16 Russian regions, as well as the Republic of Crimea and the Azov and Black seas, according to TASS.

The ministry said the drones were intercepted and destroyed between 8 p.m. local time on September 27 and 8 a.m. on September 28 over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Smolensk, Kaluga, Tula, Kursk, Voronezh, Lipetsk, Tambov, Ryazan, Oryol, Saratov, Rostov, Moscow and Krasnodar regions, as well as Crimea and the Azov and Black seas.

Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Infrastructure

Separately, according to the official Telegram channel of Russia's Defence Ministry, Russian forces carried out group strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against logistics centres and port infrastructure in Ukraine, as well as ships allegedly used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The ministry said targets in Kyiv included an Ukrtelecom data centre, a DreamLine data centre and fuel infrastructure facilities. It also said infrastructure at the Vasylkiv military airfield in the Kyiv region was hit.

In Odesa, the ministry said a Nova Poshta logistics centre, infrastructure at the Danubeshipservice plant in the port of Izmail and a permanent deployment area of the Ukrainian State Border Service were struck. It also said a dry cargo ship carrying military materiel and dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian Armed Forces was hit in the port of Chornomorsk, while another dry cargo ship delivering military cargo to the port of Odesa was hit at sea.

The Russian Defence Ministry also said T-80BVM tank crews of the 6th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Sever Group of Forces destroyed Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Kharkiv region.

Earlier, on September 26, following a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump said he wanted Russia and Ukraine to “settle” the war. (ANI)