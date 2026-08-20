India and Mauritius signed a key MoU on oil and gas cooperation. The deal includes a five-year pact between IndianOil and Mauritius's State Trading Corporation for an assured supply of petroleum products, strengthening bilateral energy ties.

India and Mauritius on Thursday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mauritius on cooperation in the oil and gas sector, alongside a five-year agreement between IndianOil and the State Trading Corporation (STC) of Mauritius for assured supply of petroleum products to Port Louis, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Puri signed the MoU with Mauritius Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection John Michaël Tzoun Sao Yeung Sik Yuen, as India and Mauritius moved to further strengthen bilateral energy cooperation.

"Delighted to sign a landmark Government-to-Government MoU on oil & gas cooperation with Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection of Mauritius, Sh. John Michaël Tzoun Sao Yeung Sik Yuen, alongside a 5-year agreement between IndianOil and the State Trading Corporation of Mauritius for the assured supply of petroleum products to Mauritius," Puri said in a post on X.

Five-Year Supply Agreement

Under the five-year agreement, IndianOil will supply petrol, diesel, marine gas oil and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to Mauritius, providing long-term supply certainty, greater price stability and enhanced energy security.

Puri said the agreement would support Mauritius' mobility, connectivity and economic growth and described it as a new milestone in the enduring India-Mauritius partnership.

Deepening a Long-Standing Energy Partnership

"Building on an energy partnership that goes back to 2001, when IndianOil began serving Mauritius through IndianOil Mauritius Limited, this milestone reflects India's reliability and commitment as a trusted energy partner," he said.

Puri also held talks with Mauritius Minister John Michaël Tzoun Sao Yeung Sik Yuen on India's energy resilience and ways to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector.

"We discussed India's energy resilience, which has enabled us to ensure uninterrupted supplies of affordable and sustainable energy products to our citizens under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, despite geopolitical challenges disrupting global supply chains," Puri said.

He said the two sides discussed measures to enhance energy security and resilience and deepen bilateral cooperation.

'White Oils' Agreement a Significant Milestone

Puri also highlighted the Supply Purchase Agreement between IndianOil and STC Mauritius for White Oils, describing it as a significant milestone.

"The signing of the Supply Purchase Agreement between IndianOil and STC Mauritius for White Oils, the first such agreement by India outside South Asia, is an important milestone in deepening our bilateral energy partnership," he said.

The Union Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Mauritius' long-term energy security and strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

"India remains committed to supporting Mauritius' long-term energy security and strengthening our enduring cooperation," Puri said.

(ANI)

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