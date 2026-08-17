India and Kenya held talks to strengthen their bilateral partnership, with High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika meeting Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. Separately, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met his Kenyan counterpart to deepen ties.

India and Kenya held discussions on further strengthening the bilateral partnership and took stock of the recent developments during a meeting between High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika and Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs Musalia W Mudavadi.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Embassy said that High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika called on Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia W Mudavadi. "High Commissioner apprised Hon'ble PCS of recent bilateral developments and discussed proposals and ideas for further strengthening the India-Kenya partnership," the post said.

High Commissioner @AdarshSwaika1 called on Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs H.E. Dr. @MusaliaMudavadi. High Commissioner apprised Hon’ble PCS of recent bilateral developments and discussed proposals and ideas for further strengthening… pic.twitter.com/rxJVZlnbdv — India in Kenya (@IndiainKenya) August 17, 2026

Deepening Parliamentary Ties

India and Kenya have longstanding ties. As the two countries continue to deepen their partnership, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday in a bilateral meeting with Moses M Wetang'ula, Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya, noted that regular high-level engagements have continuously strengthened the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Emphasising the centuries-old people-to-people connect between India and Kenya, the Lok Sabha Speaker welcomed the decision of the Kenyan government to recognise Persons of Indian Origin as an indigenous community, which further deepens relations between the two countries.

He observed that both India and Kenya attach importance to democracy, inclusive development and human-centric progress. He added that this shared outlook gives the bilateral relationship special depth.

Noting the influence of Mahatma Gandhi on Kenya's struggle for freedom against colonial rule, Birla observed that the Father of the Nation is regarded across the world as an enduring symbol of the peaceful struggle for truth and non-violence. He conveyed his sincere appreciation to Dr. Wetang'ula for agreeing to the installation of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament of Kenya.

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Noting that people of Indian origin have made important contributions to the growth and development of Kenya, the Kenyan Speaker stated that the Indian community is active in all walks of life, including in Parliament and Government.

Dr. Wetang'ula underscored the strong relationship between the two countries, especially in global multilateral forums such as the United Nations. He also called for democratic reforms of the United Nations Security Council and for India's inclusion as a Permanent Member to better reflect the realities of the 21st century. (ANI)