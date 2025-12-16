India and Jordan signed multiple MoUs to strengthen cooperation in renewable energy, water, and digital transformation during PM Modi's visit. Jordan also expressed its intent to join the International Solar Alliance and other global initiatives.

India and Jordan on Monday signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas such as renewable energy, water resources, digital transformation and cultural heritage, with Amman expressing its intent to join key Indian-led global initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance (ISA), during Prime Minister Narendra Modi two day official visit to the kingdom.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

In the List of Outcomes issued by the Ministry of External Affairs during the Prime Minister's visit, it stated that the MoUs include technical cooperation in the field of new and renewable energy, collaboration in water resources management and development, a twinning agreement between Petra and Ellora, and the renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme for 2025-2029, as well as a letter of intent on sharing successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation. It further stated that Jordan expressed its intention to join the International Solar Alliance, the Global Biofuel Alliance, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

India has also announced its support for the India-Jordan Centre of Excellence set up at the Al Hussein Technical University in Amman, which includes the training of 10 Master Trainers over a period of three years. This comes during PM Modi's two-day visit to the Middle Eastern country as part of the first leg of his three-nation visit.

PM Modi Outlines Eight-Point Vision

During his meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan, PM Modi stated that he had shared an eight-point vision on trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation and other vital sectors to further the ties with the country during his "productive discussion" with the King. In a post on X, PM Modi outlined the eight-point vision aimed at further deepening cooperation between the two countries, with a key focus on vital areas of cooperation, including trade and economy, fertilisers and agriculture, information technology, healthcare, infrastructure, critical and strategic minerals, civil nuclear cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

High-Level Engagements and Onward Tour

Following the talks, King Abdullah II hosted a banquet dinner in honour of the Prime Minister, underscoring the warmth of the bilateral relationship. From Jordan, the Prime Minister will travel to Ethiopia at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, marking his first official visit to the African nation. In the concluding phase of the tour, the Prime Minister will visit Oman.