Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Australia, meeting top defence officials including Army Chief Lt Gen Simon Stuart to discuss strengthening synergy, expanding joint exercises, and reinforcing the growing military partnership.

COAS Meets Australian Defence and Joint Operations Chiefs

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi called on Vice Admiral Justin Jones, Chief of Joint Operations, Australian Defence Force, at the Joint Operations Command during his visit to the country. Sharing the details in a post on X, the ADGPI said that COAS Dwivedi was also briefed at the Joint Operations Centre on integrated command and control structures and real-time operational coordination. According to the ADGPI, during the visit, COAS Dwivedi also met Admiral David Johnston AC RAN, Chief of the Defence Force. The interaction included an exchange of perspectives on Australia's integrated theatre framework and the role of the Joint Operations Centre in enabling unified operational responses. They held discussions focused on strengthening synergy, enhancing joint operational architecture and expanding bilateral engagement, reaffirming the commitment of both defence forces to deeper cooperation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Talks with Australian Army Chief on Bilateral Cooperation

https://x.com/adgpi/status/2024466221131829538?s=20 discussed bilateral defence cooperation with Australian Army Chief Lieutenant General Simon Stuart during his four-day visit to Australia. According to the Indian Army, both army chiefs are alumni of the United States Army War College and share professional comradery. ADG PI wrote on X, "A ceremonial welcome was accorded to General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, at the Russell Offices with a Guard of Honour. COAS called on Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of Army, Australian Army. Both chiefs are alumni of the United States Army War College, Class of 2015, a shared professional bond that continues to strengthen strategic understanding between the two armies."

The two army chiefs discussed defence cooperation, regional security dynamics, and expanding the scope of joint exercises between India and Australia. "The discussions focused on advancing bilateral defence cooperation, regional security dynamics and expanding the scope of joint exercises. The COAS was also briefed on key operational and capability developments, reinforcing the growing India-Australia Army partnership," ADG PI added.

Visit to Defence College and War Memorial

He also visited the Australian Defence College, where he met Australian Defence College Commander Major General Martin White and Australian War College Commandant Brigadier Lara Troy. During his visit, the Indian Army Chief also laid a wreath and attended the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial.

The visit is aimed at further strengthening India-Australia defence ties and reinforcing the growing convergence between the two nations. (ANI)