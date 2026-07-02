PM Modi hailed the India-Japan agreement on the 'UNICORN' naval antenna as a new chapter in their defence tech partnership. The project aims to jointly develop defence technologies to boost regional peace and maritime security.

PM Modi on Monday hailed the agreement between India and Japan on the first co-development project involving the Naval Radio Antenna 'UNICORN,' describing it as a "new chapter between" in the defence technology partnership between the two nations.

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Addressing the press with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi, PM Modi said that the two nations will begin work towards joint development of defence technologies that help boost regional peace and maritime security. "In the defence sector, we have signed an agreement today on the first co-development project between India and Japan. This project--involving the Naval Radio Antenna 'UNICORN '- will open a new chapter in our defence technology partnership. We will now jointly develop defence technologies that strengthen regional peace, maritime security, and the rules-based order," he said.

Details of the 'UNICORN' Project

Notably, in November 2024, a Memorandum of Implementation was signed at the Embassy of India, Tokyo, between the Government of India and the Government of Japan for the co-development of the UNICORN mast for fitment onboard Ships of the Indian Navy. The Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) is a mast with Integrated Communication systems which will help improve the stealth characteristics of Naval Platforms.

Japan PM on Paving Way for Peace

On the other hand, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in her statement, said that Japan and India must leverage their strength and said that the initiatives launched today will pave the way for peace. Takaichi, while delivering her press statement, said that today, both India and Japan are among the world's largest economies. "Today, both India and Japan are among the world's largest economies. A free, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific is our shared priority. As the region's largest democratic and market economies, we have undertaken several significant initiatives today. Together, these will pave the way for peace, stability, and progress across the entire region," she said.

Other Bilateral Agreements

Earlier in the day, a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) between the Geological Survey of India and the Japan Organisation for Metals and Energy Security in the field of geology and mineral exploration was signed between both parties. Other Memorandum of cooperations included one on pharmaceuticals and political devices sectors, the memorandum of cooperation between Ministry of Heavy Industries India and the Ministry of Economy, trade, and industry of Japan in the field of batteries and a Memorandum of Cooperation between Ministry of Cooperation and Department of Animal Husbandry on the expansion of bio gas and organic fertilizer production and utilization for total prosperity, energy security and sustainable mobility. Japanese PM Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

History of India-Japan Relations

India and Japan share a long-standing friendship rooted in centuries of cultural and civilizational exchange, spiritual affinity, and shared values of freedom, democracy and respect for the rule of law. The relationship was elevated to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014. Diplomatic relations were established in 1952; the relationship was launched as a Global Partnership in 2000, upgraded to a Strategic and Global Partnership in 2006, and elevated to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014 during the Summit between PM Modi and former PM Shinzo Abe. (ANI)