Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi said Japan and India must leverage their strength to ensure peace in the Indo-Pacific. During her visit, she held talks with PM Modi, agreeing to deepen strategic cooperation and announcing upcoming joint naval exercises.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday said that Japan and India must leverage their strength and said that the initiatives launched today will pave the way for peace. Takaichi, while delivering her press statement, said that today, both India and Japan are among the world's largest economies. "Today, both India and Japan are among the world's largest economies. A free, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific is our shared priority. As the region's largest democratic and market economies, we have undertaken several significant initiatives today. Together, these will pave the way for peace, stability, and progress across the entire region," she said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Deepening Strategic Cooperation

Takaichi noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her a younger sister and highlighted enhanced coperation in the Indo-Pacific. "You call me beautiful younger sister... We are on the same page. The establishment of this relationship has become more important. To deepen the strategic cooperation between Japan and India. I recently announced the updated FOIP (Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy). We agreed to deepen the strategic cooperation between India and Japan. Japan forces and Indian naval vessel are planning to announce a joint exercise. Japan India 2+2 will be taking before the end of this year. Japan also supports India's membership of IEA," she said.

Key Agreements Signed

Earlier in the day, a Memorandum of cooperation (MOC) between the geological survey of India and the Japan organization for metals and energy security in the field of geology and mineral exploration was signed between both parties. Other Memorandum of cooperations included one on pharmaceuticals and political devices sectors, the memorandum of cooperation between Ministry of Heavy Industries India and the Ministry of Economy, trade, and industry of Japan in the field of batteries and a Memorandum of Cooperation between Ministry of Cooperation and Department of Animal Husbandry on the expansion of bio gas and organic fertilizer production and utilization for total prosperity, energy security and sustainable mobility.

PM Takaichi's Official Visit

Earlier, PM Modi and Takaichi held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House.The talks marked another step in further strengthening the special partnership built on trust. Prior to the talks, the Japanese PM Takaichi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM Modi introduced his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries to the Japanese PM.

Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. During the visit, she will participate in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, which is expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India and Japan share a long-standing friendship rooted in centuries of cultural and civilizational exchange, spiritual affinity, and shared values of freedom, democracy and respect for the rule of law. (ANI)