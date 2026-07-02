India and Japan set a target of 10 trillion yen in Japanese investment over the next decade. They also unveiled a roadmap to boost cooperation in semiconductors, quantum technology, clean energy, and strengthening resilient supply chains.

Strengthening Investment and Strategic Partnership

India and Japan on Thursday aimed to deepen their trade and strategic partnership by setting a target of mobilising 10 trillion yen in Japanese investment into India over the next decade. The two countries also unveiled a joint roadmap to strengthen cooperation in semiconductors, quantum technology, clean energy and resilient supply chains.

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Addressing a joint press conference after the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in New Delhi with Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the investment partnership between the two countries was gaining momentum, with 120 new business agreements signed over the past year and Japanese investments worth around USD 10 billion committed to India.

"The India-Japan Investment Partnership is continuously strengthening. In the last one year, about 120 new business agreements have been signed, which will bring more than 10 billion dollars of Japanese investment to India," PM Modi said. The agreements between financial services agencies will further facilitate capital and investment flows, he said.

"Our goal is clear, in the next 10 years, to invest 10 trillion yen from Japan to India and double the number of Japanese companies in India. The continuous reforms in India have increased the ease of doing business, which Japanese companies can also benefit from," PM Modi said.

Joint Roadmap for Economic and Energy Security

The Prime Minister said both India and Japan have prepared a joint roadmap on energy security and economic security in response to global uncertainties.

"Through this, we will strengthen supply chain resilience in strategic areas such as semiconductors, quantum and advanced materials," PM Modi stated. "In the field of energy security as well, we have taken several important decisions today," he said.

PM Modi further stated that to deal with situations like the oil shock, an important initiative on energy resilience was also taken today. "Also, our cooperation in battery, green hydrogen and nuclear energy will make an important contribution to the world's clean energy future. India and Japan together view economic security as shared security and energy transition as shared opportunity and will work to change it in that direction," the Prime Minister stated.

Japanese PM on Shared Goals and Economic Security

Meanwhile, in her address at the joint press statement delivered after the bilateral meeting, the Japanese PM stated that she and PM Modi had engaged in discussions over diverse issues and the promotion of Japan-India cooperation in the area of economic security and energy security was included among the three points they confirmed to be at the centre of their cooperation.

"As both countries face challenges such as economic weaponization and non-market practices, we need to urgently build resilience in our critical minerals supply chains. Further, in the area of energy security impacted by the Middle East situation, both Japan and India bear the responsibility to provide for region-wide energy security," Takaichi said.

She stated that both countries have released a document for the public and private sectors, "a joint statement to engage in concrete action for economic security cooperation."

Fostering Economic Growth Through Collaboration

The Japanese PM said that cooperation between the two countries included co-creation of economic growth of both India and Japan through investment and innovation collaboration. "This is economic growth. I am committed to realizing a strong economy and aiming to enhance Japan's supply capability and technological capabilities through investment in 17 strategic areas. Prime Minister Modi launched Viksit Bharat, a national goal to become a developed nation by 2047 and is strongly driving India's growth. In this way, we share the goal of making our countries strong and prosperous through investments in the future," Takaichi said.

"Strongly supporting our two countries to achieve such common goals are the business community representatives who are participating in the delegation from Japan. During this visit, around 120 cooperation documents between Indian and Japanese companies, including two trillion yen scale investment, were announced. It is our desire to forge a path toward future in India and Japan through unified efforts of public and private sectors," Takaichi said.

High-Level Delegation Talks

Meanwhile, earlier today, the leaders first held bilateral discussions before leading delegation-level talks. The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with other senior officials.

Earlier in the day, Takaichi received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Takaichi is visiting India from July 1 to 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi had visited Japan for the 15th Annual Summit in Tokyo in August 2025. The Annual Summit remains the flagship platform driving the strategic agenda of the partnership. (ANI)