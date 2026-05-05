EAM S Jaishankar held comprehensive talks with his Jamaican counterpart, Kamina Johnson Smith, to deepen bilateral ties. They reviewed agreements, identifying new avenues for cooperation in defence, health, digitisation, and infrastructure.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has underscored that development cooperation continues to be a fundamental pillar of the India-Jamaica relationship, as both nations look to "deepen bilateral engagement" through fresh avenues of cooperation.

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Comprehensive Bilateral Discussions

Following high-level discussions with his Jamaican counterpart, Kamina Johnson Smith, on Monday (local time) in Kingston, the EAM described the deliberations as "comprehensive and very substantive," noting that both sides had "reviewed the entire gamut of India-Jamaica relations."

During the meeting, the two leaders identified "new avenues for further strengthening our partnership."

Focus on Implementation and Tangible Outcomes

Jaishankar highlighted that several agreements have been signed, with a focus on the "effective implementation" of recently concluded MoUs in sectors such as digital transformation, cultural exchange, sports, and digital payments to "ensure tangible outcomes on the ground."

Development Cooperation as a Key Pillar

Emphasising that "development cooperation remains a very important pillar of our co-partnership," the Minister welcomed the successful delivery of the 'Improving Rural Livelihoods' project in Kingston Town. Completed in March, the initiative was supported by India with 1 million USD via the India-UN Development Partnership Fund. Jaishankar noted that the project has "directly benefited over 200 individuals and has a wider positive impact on thousands in the Kingston Town community."

Building on this momentum, the two sides explored the feasibility of establishing an "artisan empowerment hub for Jamaica." This proposal aligns with New Delhi's broader commitments under the India-CARICOM Development Partnership.

Humanitarian Aid and Medical Support

The EAM also expressed satisfaction regarding India's contribution to "supporting Jamaica's recovery and reconstruction efforts" in the wake of Hurricane Melissa. A key highlight of the visit was the "symbolic handing over of what was one of the consignments of 10 BHISHM Cubes."

Furthermore, Jaishankar confirmed that India is "in the process of supplying 30 dialysis units to strengthen the health infrastructure in Jamaica." This medical aid follows earlier humanitarian efforts where more than 20 tonnes of relief material were dispatched via an Indian Air Force aircraft. "We deployed a medical team to build local capacities. And these efforts reflect our commitment as a reliable development partner for disaster response," the EAM added.

Future Areas of Cooperation

Looking ahead, the two nations discussed "expanding our cooperation in several areas of mutual interest," specifically focusing on "defence and security, healthcare, digitisation, agriculture, education, and infrastructure."

Regional and Global Cooperation

Beyond bilateral ties, Jaishankar's discussions with Prime Minister Andrew Holness addressed "key regional and global developments." Both countries reaffirmed their "close cooperation in multilateral fora," with a particular emphasis on "reformed multilateralism and priorities of the Global South." (ANI)