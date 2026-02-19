At the Global AI Impact Summit 2026, Israel's Deputy Ambassador Fares Saeb hailed India's AI leadership and PM Modi's vision. He said India and Israel can be a 'huge engine' for AI and looked forward to the PM's upcoming visit to Israel.

Israel Hails India's AI Vision, Anticipates PM's Visit

Deputy Ambassador of Israel to India Fares Saeb attended the Global AI Impact Summit 2026 and hailed India's position as a leader in the sphere of Artificial Intelligence In an exclusive interview with ANI, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, he said, "Prime Minister Modi has set the vision for the future, it's not the vision just for India, but the vision for the future of AI as a tool to serve humanity. We do believe that India and Israel, joint forces with the capacity, with the capabilities, and with the energy that both nations have, we can be a huge engine, a positive engine for the future of AI, and of course, to contribute to the benefit and for the progress of humanity in the future."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Israel, he said, "We are anticipating this visit for a long time. We are very happy that this is happening. The connection between our leadership, between our two governments, is very important to take this relationship and to proceed."

About the Global AI Impact Summit

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

Guided by Three Foundational Pillars

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, about 45 Ministers. (ANI)