PM Narendra Modi hailed a 'new golden chapter' in India-Indonesia ties during his Jakarta visit. He was conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honour, 'Bintang Adipurna', by President Prabowo Subianto, as both leaders reviewed their partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underscored the deepening bilateral ties between India and Indonesia, describing the growing partnership as a "new golden chapter" that holds significant promise for the 21st century. Addressing a joint press meet with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the Prime Minister expressed his profound gratitude for the warm hospitality and for being conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honour, 'Bintang Adipurna'.

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PM Modi Expresses Gratitude for Honour

"I would like to first thank my friend, President Prabowo, for the grand welcome," PM Modi said, adding, "I am delighted to be visiting Indonesia upon his kind invitation. This morning, I was accorded the highest honor with utmost grace and respect. This award is for all Indians, the affection of the Indonesian people, and the strong bilateral relations between our two nations."

He recalled the strong personal rapport between the two leaders, noting that India had the privilege of welcoming President Prabowo as the Chief Guest for last year's Republic Day celebrations. "Last year, we had the opportunity to welcome him as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations."

Strategic Partnership Reaching 'New Heights'

Reflecting on the evolution of the partnership, the Prime Minister noted that the relationship has gained significant momentum in recent years. "In the past years, the relations between India and Indonesia have witnessed new trust, depth, and energy," he stated.

Highlighting the 2018 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, PM Modi remarked that the collaboration is "reaching new heights," with active cooperation across key sectors including development, security, technology, culture, and education. "The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership built in 2018 is now reaching new heights. We are making strides across development, security, technology, culture and education," he stated.

Looking toward the future, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in the transformative impact of the alliance. "I am sure that a new golden chapter in India and Indonesia's bilateral relations will begin from today," PM Modi said, adding that the strengthened bond would have a positive impact on the 21st century and for all of mankind.

Grand Ceremonial Welcome in Jakarta

Earlier in the day, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced that Indonesia has conferred its highest honour, the'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' medal of honour, upon PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome in Jakarta on Tuesday, where horse-mounted guards, a ceremonial Guard of Honour, and enthusiastic crowds marked the commencement of his official visit to Indonesia. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto personally received the Prime Minister, with the two leaders sharing a warm hug before embarking on their high-level bilateral talks scheduled for later in the day.

Deploying everything from horse-mounted guards to vibrant traditional cultural performances, Indonesia rolled out a spectacular reception for PM Modi, who is currently on the initial leg of his three-nation diplomatic visit.

The Prime Minister landed in Indonesia on Monday, where his aircraft was escorted by Indonesian military fighter jets upon entering the country's airspace. He was formally received on the tarmac by President Prabowo and greeted with a traditional cultural dance performance.

Deepening Cooperation Across Key Sectors

This July 6-8 visit, undertaken at the personal invitation of President Prabowo, marks PM Modi's fourth visit to the Southeast Asian archipelago. Crucially, this is the first bilateral visit between the two nations since they formally elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

The two leaders are slated to hold comprehensive bilateral talks to review the full spectrum of India-Indonesia ties and explore avenues to deepen cooperation across defence, trade, maritime security, critical minerals, healthcare, and emerging technologies. (ANI)