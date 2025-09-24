Italian PM Giorgia Meloni said India can play a very important role in global peace. Speaking at UNGA, she highlighted New Delhi’s role in resolving ongoing wars and reaffirmed strong India-Italy cooperation on international issues.

New York: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that India can play a very important role in resolving the ongoing conflicts in the world.

"I think it can play a very important role," Giorgia Meloni told ANI on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

She was asked about India's role in resolving the ongoing wars.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Giorgia Meloni had earlier this month held a telephone conversation in which they exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They agreed on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

PM Modi reiterated India's full support for efforts in this direction.

The leaders reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral Strategic Partnership across sectors such as investment, defence, security, space, science and technology, education, people-to-people ties and counter-terrorism.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment towards further deepening of the Partnership, in line with the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29.

Prime Minister Meloni reiterated Italy's strong support for the conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement at the earliest and for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026.

The two leaders also agreed on taking steps to promote connectivity under the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC) initiative. They agreed to remain in touch.

PM Meloni had extended greetings to PM Modi on his 75th birthday on September 17 this year, praising his leadership and commitment to India's progress.

"Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations," she said in a post on X.

India and the European Union are working with sincerity and commitment to finalise a comprehensive and balanced Free Trade Agreement that will benefit businesses and consumers on both sides.

